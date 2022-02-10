It’s hard to believe that you can buy a mirrorless Medium Format camera for less than the price of most full-frame cameras on the market. Believe it, though, because, for a short time, the Fujifilm GFX 50R can be yours for $2,999. What a steal!

The Fujifilm GFX 50R was one of the first Fujifilm medium format cameras to hit the market that appealed to the masses. The Rangefinder-styler design resonated instantly with photographers who love stylish cameras, and let’s face it, the 50R just looked so much better than the GFX 50S that preceded it. The Fujifilm GFX 50R isn’t just a camera with a pretty face, though. No, the GFX 50R packs a punch when it comes to specs. Let’s take a look at them.

Fujifilm GFX 50R

51.4MP 43.8 x 32.9mm CMOS Sensor

X-Processor Pro Image Processor

3.69m dot OLED EVF

3.2″ 2.36m-dot touchscreen LCD

117-point contrast-detect AF system

3 fps shooting

Full HD 1080p video at 30 fps

Bluetooth, dual SD card slots

Weather-sealed Magnesium-Alloy body

Lightweight body (1.7lbs / 775g)

As you can see, the Fujifilm GFX 50R is loaded with incredible tech. The 51.4-megapixel sensor is a thing of beauty. I have been fortunate to use the GFX 50R several times and I have always been blown away by the images it can help produce. The colors are glorious, the tones are splendid, the dynamic range is incredible and images have more details than you can shake a stick at.

The autofocus system is excellent as well. There are 117 autofocus points, all of which are incredibly accurate. The AF system in general is very snappy. I had no problems using this medium format camera for street photography, portraits, and even some wildlife photography. The Fujifilm GFX 50R has dial UHS-II card slots, gobs of weather sealing and the EVF and LCD are top-notch. Believe us when we tell you that this camera is an absolute bargain at $2,999.

If you have always dreamed of owning a medium format camera, there is no better time to jump in and buy one. Go ahead and treat yourself and then get out there and create.

Note: The lead photo is used under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.