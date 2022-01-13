There’s no doubt that Fujifilm makes some of the most gorgeous (and capable) cameras on the market today. With slick retro-looks and enough tech for most modern creators, Fujifilm cameras check a lot of boxes. Now, you can save a large chunk of change on their most popular cameras. However, you’ll have to act fast.

The deals on Fujifilm cameras that we have listed below will end on Jan. 23, 2022. So, if you have been on the fence about buying some new Fujifilm cameras, it might be time to come down and make your purchase. There are cameras from Fujifilm’s APS-C line (X series) and their Medium Format line (GFX) on sale and you can save up $1,500! The X-T4 can be yours for $1,499.95, the still very capable and stylish X-T3 is just $1,099, while the incredible Rangefinder-style GFX 50R can be yours for only $2,999. That’s a discount of $1,500! Wowzers. There are also deals on the X-T30 and various camera and lens kits. Check out the deals below.

Fujfiilm cameras — X series

Be sure to check out our review of the Fujifilm X-T4. We absolutely loved it when we had it in for review. The X-T3 and the X-T30 are no slouches either. If you want a powerful APS-C camera that has access to some of the nicest APS-C lenses ever made, pick up one of the Fujifilm cameras below.

Fujifilm cameras — GFX series

Fujifilm’s Medium Format cameras are incredible. If you’ve not had the chance to use one yet I urge you to get one in your hands. The image quality is out of this world. The fact that you can now get a 50-megapixel Medium Format camera for under $3,000 just blows my mind. You don’t want to miss out on these camera deals.