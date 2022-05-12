Since May is National Photography Month, what better way to celebrate than to grab that new gear you’ve always wanted? Whether you’re looking to upgrade your camera or expand your lens collection, B&H has you covered with their National Photography Month deals!

For today, let’s take a look at some of the cameras with major price slashes. Among the models that come with the biggest savings is Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with 12-45mm Lens, which will save you $550. Also, the Nikon D850 and Panasonic Lumix S5 come in at $500 off. Whether you’re a DSLR or a mirrorless camera user, there’s something here for you!

National Photography Month deals