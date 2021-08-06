When it comes to portrait photography, medium format film remains the best choice for its superb, high resolution images. There are so many great photographers who can attest to this. The Internet is also never short of portraits that serve as great examples.

In the video above, I’m sure Los Angeles-based actor, film photographer and filmmaker Mike Gray will make up your mind about two things. First, you’ll want to pick up a trusty medium format camera (or two) for portrait photography. Next, you’ll want to head somewhere scenic or challenging (or both) for a shoot that will truly be worth it.

Gray chose two of the most popular medium format film cameras for this stunning desert shoot. Both the Pentax 67 and Hasselblad 500C/M are capable of producing impressive results. However, Gray noted that they provided him with different shooting experiences. So, if you’ve narrowed down your choices to these two cameras, ask other photographers for their own experiences to help you pick the one that suits you best.

That said, you can also drop by the Photofocus Community film photography group discussions and ask your fellow photographers for their medium format recommendations!