As you all know, Imaging USA is now in full swing. The annual photography show brings together creators from all around the globe, and it usually makes manufacturers put their gear on sale. This year is no different. If you’ve been waiting for great deals on cameras, your wait is up.

There are deals on cameras from most major camera makers. You’ll find deals on the Canon EOS R ($1,599), the Olympus E-M1X ($1,699), the Olympus E-M1 III ($1,499) and the Panasonic G9 ($1,097.99). There are deals on the Leica TL2 with an 18-56mm Leica lens as well that will see you save a staggering $1,995! Nikon and Fujifilm get in on the game as well.

Now, for some of these deals, you will need to use the code imaging22. So, be sure to pop that into the promo code box when checking out.

We can’t share all of the Imaging USA deals with you here, If we did, this post would be far too long. So, if you want to see all of the deals on cameras and deals on lenses and accessories, hit this link to go to the main deal page. Also, be sure to check out our reviews section as we have reviewed many of the cameras listed below. Happy shopping!

Deals on cameras

Canon

Deals on cameras — Fujifilm

Leica

Nikon

Olympus

Deals on cameras — Panasonic