Want to quickly find the best images from a photoshoot? AfterShoot uses the power of artificial intelligence to help you quickly find them in the matter of minutes.
Join us on April 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET for a webinar with Photofocus’ own Julie Powell and Bob Coates where you will learn how to get up and running with AfterShoot.
What will Julie and Bob cover?
- Importing images into AfterShoot
- Sorting through good and bad images without too much hassle
- The relationship between AfterShoot, Lightroom and Capture One
Speed up your photo culling and get back to creating with AfterShoot!
Improve and speed up your workflow with AI-based culling. Have AfterShoot find your best images, along with duplicates and photos that are blurry or have subjects with closed eyes. Check out what AfterShoot can offer you today!
