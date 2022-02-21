This morning, AfterShoot released version 2.5.104, adding faster importing, culling and syncing to its app. AfterShoot helps photographers cull their photos faster, leaving them more time to spend on creative tasks.

It’s all about speed

Photographers will now see images nearly instantly as they import. The cull no longer needs to wait for the import process to complete, meaning you can get started culling right away.

Culling is also now twice as fast, meaning you can get back to creating quicker than ever. You can now choose between three performance options — high, normal and low — to determine how much RAM AfterShoot uses while culling.

A “low” speed lets you use other applications, but results in a slower culling process, whereas a “high” speed maximizes your computer’s RAM usage to get culling done fast.

Furthermore, there’s no longer a hard drive cache of your photo files, and the space required by AfterShoot’s cache has been decreased by 90 percent.

Time syncing

Photographers that work with second shooters will be pleased to see that images can be synced by time, by camera serial number.

AI improvements

In addition to the speed boosts, AfterShoot has also added a new Blur detection for objects. This detects objects in your scene and determines whether they are in-focus or contain motion blur.

There’s also improvements to face detection, where AfterShoot will now determine faces from more angles. Detections of kisses have also improved.

Additional improvements

In addition to the updates mentioned above, AfterShoot 2.5.104 includes:

Reduced app size by over 40 percent

Culling of HEIC images now supported

Additional image size options in the grid

Color Profiles for image rankings

Key Faces now maximized in size

Haven’t checked out AfterShoot yet? See what it can do for you and save 10% with the code PHOTOFOCUS10.