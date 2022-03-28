On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, our friends at Mylio and Crucial will host two live sessions, titled “3-2-1 Backup for Photos, Videos and Documents.” The webinars will take place at 11 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET.

3-2-1 backup is a simple and effective strategy to protect your most valuable photos, videos, and personal data. Learn easy and automated backup strategies from a panel of data protection experts in just 30 minutes.

Join us live for a free live session on how to backup images and documents, along with a demonstration of what you can do to prevent loss from hardware failure, theft or natural disaster. You’ll also learn how to keep your computer, phone and tablet safe.

Plus, find out about Crucial by Micron’s Emergency Backup Kit Giveaway!

Meet the panelists

Angela Andrieux, Product Evangelist at Mylio, is a fine art photographer who loves helping others organize, edit, and protect their photos. The majority of images in her 92k+ collection feature landscapes, cityscapes, and family. She is also an author at Photofocus.

Jason McGuire is the social media content and strategy leader for Micron. ason has become an expert on the growing need for supporting data preservation. As a former pro photographer, he knows the importance for having a durable and secure back up system. While he is a fan of risk-taking, Jason strictly adheres to backup best practices and redundancy when it comes to protecting Crucial digital assets.

Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus. He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C. Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.