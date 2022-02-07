Mylio is the image organization solution you’ve been looking for. There are countless tools available that can help you organize your photos. Most I’ve come across are decent, but I always found them lacking in one area or another. Then I met Mylio.

With Mylio I have:

Access to my photos on all of my devices (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android)

(Mac, Windows, iOS, Android) A digital asset manager that works well with my existing photo-editing workflow

An affordable solution that keeps my images local and doesn’t rely on the cloud

Mylio also features face recognition and a Life Calendar that lets you view your images from all of your sources (smartphone, mirrorless/DSLR, Flickr, Facebook and more) on a calendar.

Sync your photo library across all your devices

The ability to sync my entire photo library with all of my devices — without the cloud — blows my mind. Mylio gives you complete control over where your photos are stored. Your devices talk with each other over your local network to keep everything in sync.

Mylio also has the option to create a local hotspot between your devices when you’re on the go. When you’re traveling without reliable internet, you can sync the devices you have with you.

Adding Mylio to your existing workflow

If you’ve been photographing for a while, you probably have an established routine with editing software that you’ve grown to know and enjoy. Mylio has some basic editing tools but also works well with most photo editing applications. Prefer to edit in Photoshop, LuminarAI or something else? No problem.

A cost effective solution

Mylio on iPhone

If you have a substantial library of photos and videos, cloud storage that syncs across your devices can get expensive, quickly. You may also run into issues when working across different operating systems or with third-party editing software. Mylio solves all of these issues.

Mylio is NOT a cloud service. Instead of uploading everything to the cloud, Mylio uses your local network to sync images between your devices. You choose where your images are stored. You want to use a cloud service? Great! But you don’t have to.

At this time, a premium Mylio membership is just $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Compare that to Apple iCloud’s 2 TB storage plan at $9.99/month (but you have to use Apple devices) or Adobe’s Photography Plan with 2TB of storage at $29.99/month. If you need more than 2 TB of storage, watch out!

Bottom line: Mylio is an incredible value.

Ready to try Mylio?

If you’ve been searching for a solution that puts your entire image library on all of your devices, works with your current editing tools, and won’t break the bank, then check out Mylio. It can solve problems for any photographer, whether you’re capturing moments of your family or are a seasoned pro. Mylio is the solution I’d been waiting for and might be a great fit for you, too.