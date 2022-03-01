How to Sync your Entire Library to Browse on your Phone

Until recently, most of us with large photo libraries could only dream about having access to our entire image collection on our phones. While there are endless ways to share photos across devices, keeping photos organized, managing disk space on mobile devices, and the cost of cloud storage made it challenging. Then I found Mylio.

Mylio makes it possible to sync your entire library to browse on your phone and other devices. No internet or cloud is required.

What is Mylio?

Mylio is a unique and innovative image management application. It allows me to view my photos from all of my devices (computer, external drives, phone, etc.) in one place. And it syncs my library across all of my devices. Currently, I have over 94,000 photos in my library on my computer and I can browse them all from my phone!

You are 100% in control of your photos

One of the things I like most about Mylio is that I control where my originals are stored. They aren’t in a closed ecosystem (like Photos for Mac) or out in the Cloud. My originals live on my computer and external drives in my home.

Syncing with Mylio is made possible using a system of Thumbnails, Previews, and Originals. Originals are stored on your devices (usually a computer or external drives). Thumbnails (small versions of your photos that take up very little space) are synced to every device in your account, including your phone.

Mylio also generates Preview files that are like small raw files. These offer most of the advantages of Originals but take up much less storage space. Previews are great for editing on tablets and laptops when traveling.

The bottom line is that you choose where your photos live. You also choose what quality (Thumbnails, Previews, Originals) lives on each device.

Organizing your image library on-the-go

In addition to syncing my photo library, Mylio has numerous organizational tools. These tools allow me to add and edit metadata, categorize, keyword, and more. Any changes I make on one device are synced to every other device in my Mylio account. This lets me cull, rate, and organize on the go. When I get back to my computer, everything syncs and I’m ready to dive into other areas of my workflow.

See your life in photos — no matter where you are

Mylio also offers several ways to browse your photos. The Calendar View automatically shows your photos on a calendar based on metadata. The Map View shows a map with thumbnails of your photos using embedded GPS data. People View features sophisticated facial recognition to help you create collections of all your favorite people.

Ready to try Mylio?

Mylio makes it easy to sync your entire library so you can browse on your phone or tablet when you’re on the go. Whether you’re culling and organizing your latest photoshoot, or browsing personal memories, Mylio makes it easy to find what you’re looking for.

In the spirit of full disclosure, it is worth noting that I recently joined the Mylio team. They are pretty awesome and I’m impressed by what they have to offer. Feel free to send any questions my way in the comments below!