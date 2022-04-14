Have you spent what felt like an eternity trying to find that one photo that would be perfect for that event or post, but couldn’t find it? Does your photo library feel overwhelmingly large, and you might get lost searching for what you need?

Join us this Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. for a webinar with Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington where you will learn tips and tricks for organizing your image library.

In this webinar, Rich will discuss how to setup your hard drive for a multi-app workflow, and how to clone your hard drives for emergency recovery. Learn how to use the cloud effectively, and use metadata to help you organize your photos. Finally, you’ll hear about how you can keep all your devices in sync — including your smartphone — with Mylio, and find your best photos thanks to AfterShoot.

