Since our reboot of Lightroom Hangout has been so popular, we thought to expand the Photofocus Hangout Universe to Capture One!

We’re starting things off with Rich Harrington and Capture One’s own David Grover. They’ll be covering how they both like to use Capture One, as well as any questions that you may have.

What’ll they be covering?

The photo editing workflow in Capture One

What to expect from the latest Capture One update

Their favorite Capture One tips and tricks

Rich will also show how AfterShoot can be used in your Capture One workflow to sort through and find your best images from each of your photo shoots.

When will it be? Monday, March 28th at 3 p.m. ET.

Want to join? Register here!