Zhiyun has become a significant player in the gimbal market, and they’re hoping the Zhiyun Weebill 3 will help them cement their place in this arena even more.

The Zhiyun Weebill 3 is a gimbal aimed squarely at professional videographers, unlike the Zhiyun Crane M3, which is aimed at beginners and enthusiasts. The Zhiyun Weebill 3 is feature-packed and has a few unique design elements that make it stand out from the crowd. Does it have enough about it to take on its competitors, though? Let’s find out.

Editor’s note: Zhiyun sent us the Weebill 3 gimbal to review and keep. However, this is an independent review. All thoughts about this product are our own. We have not been influenced in any way. We tell you this as we always want to be transparent with you.

Pros

Incredibly comfortable

Built-in light and microphone

It provides a very stable platform

Good battery life

Can handle large cameras

Competitively priced

Cons

Small OLED screen

No touchscreen

Camera control only compatible with Canon, Sony and Panasonic

Zhiyun Weebill 3 — Technical specifications

All technical specifications for the Zhiyun Weebill 3 are from the product listing page at B&H Photo:

L-shaped body capable of standing on its own

Improved Sling 2.0 structure

Battery capacity of 21 hours

Noise-cancelling, Hi-Fi, cardioid mic and 3.5mm input

1000 lumens light with adjustable color temperature

360° pan, 310° tilt and 340° roll

Dual quick-release plates

Canon, Sony and Panasonic control cables

1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm Input, 1 x USB-C Input, 1 x USB-C for video Input, 1 x USB-C power input

Dimensions: 13.5 x 8.1 x 2.9″ / 342 x 206.5 x 72.5 mm (Folded)

Weight: 2.4 lb / 1.1 kg

Zhiyun Weebill 3 — Ergonomics and build quality

The Zhiyun Weebill 3 is a full-size gimbal capable of holding and handling today’s modern full-frame DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. So, it should be no surprise that the Weebill 3 has a little heft. In the weight department, the Weebill 3 tips the scales at 2.4lbs. Most of this weight is due to its solid construction. Most of the Weebill 3’s body is made from metal, with just a few plastic parts (mainly the switches and a few trim pieces).

The gimbal stands 13.5-inches tall and is just over 8 inches wide when folded down. While the Weebil 3 might sound like a handful, it has been expertly designed, which means it feels great when in use. The Weebill has a fairly basic design. It’s certainly not as eye-catching as the Crane M3 (read my review here) with its white color scheme, but the Zhiyun Weebill 3 looks sleek with its black finish and red accents.

Controls and inputs galore

There are controls and ports all over the gimbal. Starting at the gimbal’s base, you’ll find the power button and a hidden charging port on the front of the grip. Next, on the bottom, there’s a mounting thread that can be attached to a tripod or a device like the Manfrotto GimBoom (read my review here). Finally, you’ll find Zhiyun’s new wrist rest at the base.

Move up the rubberized handle, and you’ll run into a control joystick on the left side. It’s flanked by mode and record buttons. The front of the grip is home to a control wheel and a trigger button. The right side of the grip houses the menu button and a dial that controls the fill light. Finally, the rear of the grip is where you’ll find the 0.96-inch OLED.

Moving up, you’ll find the business end of the gimbal. All camera mounting hardware, including the quick-release plates, are metal. The switches and levers are solid and are well-positioned. It’s in the upper level — as Zhiyun calls it — where you’ll find the built-in microphone and light, the 3.5mm audio input, and two USB-C connections. There’s nothing overly complicated about the design of the Zhiyun Weebill 3. The layout is well thought out, and everything is easily accessible when you’re holding it — nicely done, Zhiyun.

Zhiyun Weebill 3 — Balancing

One thing that has dramatically improved over the years is how easy it is to balance cameras on gimbals. The Zhiyun Weebill 3 is no exception here. The Weebill 3 might offer the most pleasant experience out of all the gimbals I have used when balancing my gear.

Once you have your camera attached, you can easily make small changes to the positioning of your camera. The 3-axis all move smoothly, and they lock down quickly. I have been able to switch out cameras and lenses and get them rebalanced in under a minute. So if balancing your cameras is something you worry about, don’t.

Zhiyun Weebill 3 — In the field

Anyone who has used gimbals for a while will have no issues picking up the Zhiyun Weebill 3 and getting started. Fortunately, the same can be said about those who have not used gimbals before. The Weebill 3 is as easy as it gets when it comes to operation. Once your camera is balanced and connected (if your camera brand is supported), you’re ready to go.

I am disappointed that only Canon, Sony and Panasonic cameras are supported out of the box. What I mean by this is that you cannot control the camera directly via the gimbal or the ZY Play app unless you own one of these three camera brands. I hope that this changes later on down the line with a firmware update.

As mentioned in the ergonomics section, the controls are well laid out and easy to use. For example, the joystick allows you to pan and tilt quickly, and the mode button lets you switch between the various modes (lock, pan, follow, follow, portrait, vortex and POV) easily.

One little gem that I must mention is the magnetic quick-release tightener that sits under the main mounting plate. No longer will you have to search for a coin to tighten the quick-release plates. It’s bloody brilliant. Thank you, Zhiyun. I also like that you can place the Weebill 3 directly on the ground without using a supporting tripod — although one is included. The little things add up to significant improvements in the user experience.

The Cadillac of gimbals

While a little outdated, the menu system is easy to navigate on the 0.96-inch OLED screen. I do wish that the screen was bigger and touch compatible, though. You have to navigate the menus using the dials, and while this is OK, you will get frustrated when you forget the control scheme. Unfortunately, the display is far from the built-in screen on the Zhiyun Weebil 2.

The most significant feature of the Zhiyun Weebill 3, for me at least, is the new wrist rest. If you have ever used a gimbal, you’ll know that the weight of the gimbal, the camera and the lens can quickly become overwhelming. This wrist rest is a game-changer. All the forces that typically make your wrist feel like it’s about to break are easier to deal with. This allows you to create incredibly smooth footage for extended periods. If you use the sling grip in conjunction with the wrist rest, the Zhiyun Weebill 3 becomes the Cadillac of gimbals.

The footage you’ll capture with the Zhiyun Weebill 3 will be very smooth, especially if you have good technique. While you can create nice footage while walking at a decent pace, you still need to put your best foot forward. This gimbal, with good technique, will yield spectacular results.

The motors in the Zhiyun Weebill 3 are also potent. I have used this gimbal with cameras ranging from Micro Four Thirds to full-frame rigs with heavy lenses, and the motors didn’t break a sweat. Battery life is also impressive. Zhiyun claims it is good for 21 hours of use. I have used it extensively on a single charge and would say their estimate is probably accurate. A full charge can also be achieved in just 2 hours.

Built-in microphone

The built-in microphone is a welcome addition to the Zhiyun Weebill 3. To use the mic, you use the included 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable to connect your camera to the gimbal. The cardioid mic will pick up sound from the direction the camera is facing, and it features a noise cancellation feature, which can help keep background noise at bay.

While the mic is cardioid in nature and offers improved audio over the microphones built into most cameras, I can’t imagine that many creators purchasing this level of gimbal will use the mic all that much. It’s OK, but nothing to write home about. If you need it, it’s there. Who knows, it could come in handy if your primary mic dies. Still, the Weebill 3 is a professional-grade gimbal that will likely be used with external wireless mics.

Built-in light

Like the Crane M3, the Zhiyun Weebill 3 features a built-in light. The light certainly gets bright and can help you keep noise levels low in dark situations. In addition, the power of the light can be controlled. You can also control the temperature of the light between 2600K and 5400K. The Zhiyun Weebill 3 also comes with several color-shifting filters that snap onto the light.

While it’s nice to have in a pinch, you might want to steer clear of it and use dedicated external lights instead. The light is small and not well diffused, so shadows, at times, can be harsh. Again, though, it is nice to have for those moments when you need to run and gun.

App control

You can control the Zhiyun Weebill 3 with the Zhiyun iOS and Android app, ZY Play. Connecting the gimbal is effortless as the app automatically finds the device. Once you’ve connected your phone or tablet, you can use the app to pan, tilt and roll. You can also select all the different modes, make motor adjustments, and if your camera is compatible, you can start and stop recording. You also update the firmware of the gimbal via the app as well. The app is easy to use and is a nice feature.