Watch any video on YouTube and you’ll likely see some sweet drone footage from way up high that helps set the scene and tell a story. What if you don’t have or don’t want a drone but you want to create footage like this? Well, you have options. One of those options is the relatively affordable carbon fiber Manfrotto Fast GimBoom.

The market is now saturated with gimbals and creators the world over are using them to create some pretty stunning footage. The key to making great videos though is stability and versatility. You can do a lot with modern gimbals like the Manfrotto MVG 220, which we reviewed. Still what if we told you that there was a way to unlock even more potential from your gimbal without breaking the bank?

With a boom arm, like the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom, you can easily create drone-like footage while still maintaining a stable platform. Of course, you can use the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom for any other creative vision you might have as well. The key point here is that a boom arm will give you more options when creating videos. I have been testing the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom out for a few weeks now. So, let’s find out if this carbon fiber boom arm is worth the $189.99 Manfrotto asks for it.

Pros

Easy to use

It’s lightweight

Simple twist to lock design

Uses universal 3/8” & 1/4” top screws

It can hold 14.3lbs of gear

Cons

3/8″ screw not supplied

Manfrotto Fast GimBoom tech specs

All of the specifications for the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom have been taken directly from the official Manfrotto website:

Weight: 1.76 lbs.

Maximum height: 45.28 in

Closed length: 20.28 in

Safety payload weight: 14.33 lbs.

Legs tube diameter: 1.15×0.98×0.8 in

Minimum working temperature: -22 °F

Maximum working temperature: 140 °F

Material: Carbon fiber and metal

Manfrotto Fast GimBoom — Ergonomics and build quality

The GimBoom measures 20.28 inches when at its shortest. The Manfrotto GimBoom is constructed well. There are plenty of places to get a solid grip on the Manfrotto GimBoom. When fully extended the Manfrotto GimBoom is 45.28 inches long.

Manfrotto makes quality products across the board from their tripods to their bags and beyond. The Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is no exception here. Open the box and take the GimBoom out and you’ll immediately be impressed with the high-quality fit, finish and feel of the boom. Manfrotto was able to keep the weight of this boom arm down by using carbon fiber and aluminum (I assume). It weighs in at just 1.76lbs., which is surprisingly light for a boom that feels as stout as this one does.

When collapsed, the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is 20.28 inches long. Extended, the boom reaches 45.28 inches in length. In the middle of the boom you’ll find a nicely textured rubber grip that provides a nice area to grab hold of the boom.

The carbon fiber build helps keep the weight of the Manfrotto Gimboom down to 1.76lbs.

The lock and unlock function is great as well. You simply twist to unlock, pull out arms, and twist again to lock in place. The arms extend and retract smoothly. As the name suggests, it’s fast to set up. The top end of the boom houses the universal mounting screw, the bottom end is covered, but there’s a space for another mounting screw there as well.

There’s not a whole lot else to talk about when it comes to ergonomics and build quality. Manfrotto has done a great job with the overall design. The colors of red and black compliment each other well. The materials used are top quality, and as such, the boom feels like a premium tool. I would not hesitate to attach my Gimbal with thousands of dollars worth of gear to it. It’s solid.

Manfrotto Fast GimBoom — In the field

The Manfrotto GimBoom makes getting drone-like footage easy.

As mentioned above, the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is incredibly easy to use. You simply screw it into the handle of your gimbal, extend the arms and lock them into place. Just like that, you have increased the versatility of your gimbal multiple times over. I used the Manfrotto GimBoom to help me achieve shots that simply would not be possible without the extra reach it gives you.

You can safely extend your camera and gimbal over a balcony to give that feeling of flying. You can hold your gimbal close to the ground without having to squat or crouch over. Then, you can almost effortlessly raise your rig high up into the air to give that drone-like perspective that so many creators love.

I’ll admit, I was a little unsure about using the GimBoom at first. After all, it doesn’t feel natural to lift your expensive cameras, lenses, and gimbal high up into the air. However, the Manfrotto Fast Gimbal inspires confidence. The connections are secure. The lock is tight. When the boom is extended to its longest length, the boom is strong and rigid. I quickly lost my fear of using it.

It’s completely universal

The Manfrotto GimBoom can be used with Gimbals like the MVG 220 (pictured above) or any gimbal with 3/8″ or 1/4″ threads,

The great thing is that the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is universal. It can be used with any gimbal out there that uses 3/8” and/or 1/4” screws. For some odd reason, though, Manfrotto decided not to include a 3/8″ screw in the box. So you may have to make a trip to go and buy one of those. I was surprised at this seeing as the GimBoom is a $190 accessory. Still, whether you use Manfrotto gimbals like the Manfrotto MVG220, the MVG 460 or offerings from DJI, Zhiyun or others, you can add this carbon fiber boom to your rig and profit.

On top of this, there are plenty of accessories available that can be mounted to the GimBoom. We didn’t get to try them out but there’s a Gim-Pod bipod attachment that allows you to use the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom as a tripod. Then there’s the Manfrotto MOVE Quick Release GimBoom Offset Leveling Plate, which when used in conjunction with the Gim-Pod allows for leveling the system on uneven terrain. There’s also an accessory connector that will allow you to attach a microphone or a monitor to the Fast GimBoom as well. The GimBoom will work for you.

The Manfrotto Fast GimBoom will help elevate your footage

Spending $190 on what’s essentially an extendible pole might seem a little much. However, I have to say that this $190 accessory puts me at ease when using it. The Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is incredibly well made and designed. The locking system is fast and secure. The boom is rigid and stable, and on top of all of this, it allows me to be more creative than ever when I am out recording. I can get that nice drone-like footage without all the fuss of having to learn how to fly and use a drone. It also doesn’t add too much weight to the gear I have to carry around with me.

So, If you’re a videographer who wants to add footage to your work that would normally call for a drone, the Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is worth checking out. You’re going to get a solid carbon fiber boom that won’t break the bank or your back.