Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with New York based food photographer Andrew Scrivani about the food photography industry. Get ready to be inspired!

All images © copyright Andrew Scrivani

We discuss:

How Andrew got his unusual start in food photography

The role of relationship building in his career

Some of the biggest challenges he’s faced in the food photography industry as it changes

The role social media plays in building your business today

The discipline it takes to right a book, and how he marketed it

Why it’s crucial to be easy to work with

Exciting projects he’s working on

Any advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Andrew at:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

