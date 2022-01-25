There’s nothing wrong with using your smartphone to capture images. Still, if you want to take your love of photography to the next level, you’re going to need a traditional camera and lenses to go with it.
Now, this might sound like an expensive investment. However, there are camera kits out there that come with a camera, a lens (or two), and sometimes even accessories at very reasonable prices. We’ve been hard at work searching the web for the best deals on camera kits for you, and we’ve found some solid deals that can see you save hundreds.
All of the camera kits below feature either mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras or DSLRs. They also come with great lenses that will get you started on your journey into photography. Below the camera deals, we have even listed some photography guides and tutorials that can help you grow as well. Grab a chair and check out the great deals on camera kits from Canon, Panasonic, Olympus, Nikon and more below.
Camera kits on sale
Canon
- Canon EOS R with 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens: $1,899 (Save $200)
Nikon camera kits
- Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses: $1,396.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm and 50-250mm Lenses: $1,196.95 (Save $150)
- Nikon Z5 with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Accessory Kit: $1,846.95 (Save $500)
- Nikon Z6 with 24-50mm Lens Kit: $1,896.95 (Save $500)
Olympus
Panasonic
- Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm Lens: $797.99 (Save $200)
- Panasonic Lumix GX9 with 12-60mm Lens and Accessories Kit: $876.92 (Save $201.95)
- Panasonic Lumix G7 with 14-42mm and 45-150mm Lenses Kit: $887.41 (Save $101.95)
- Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm Lens and Accessories Kit: $1,697.99 (Save $201.95)
- Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm Lens: $1,997.99 (Save $300)
Pentax camera kits
- Pentax K-70 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens and Accessory Kit: $646.95 (Save $101.95)
- Pentax K-70 DSLR Camera with 35mm f/2.4 Lens Kit: $693.90 (Save $100)
- Pentax K-70 DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens and Accessories Kit: $796.95 (Save $100)
Photography tutorials
- The Digital Photography Book: The step-by-step secrets for how to make your photos look like the pros!: $20.99 (Save $8.96)
- Digital Photography Complete Course: Learn Everything You Need to Know in 20 Weeks: $25.49 (Save $4.51)
- Extraordinary Everyday Photography: Awaken Your Vision to Create Stunning Images Wherever You Are: $17.99 (Save $8)
- Digital Photography Masterclass: Advanced Photographic Techniques for Creating Perfect Pictures: $20 (Save $2.95)
- The Practice of Contemplative Photography: Seeing the World with Fresh Eyes: $27.98 (Save $6.98)
- One Face Fifty Ways: The Portrait Photography Ideas Book: $12.57 (Save $4.42)
