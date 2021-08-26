Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with Chicago-based portrait photographer Andrew Michaels about building his business during these challenging times. Get ready to be inspired!

All images © copyright Andrew Michaels / State Street Photo Studio / AMS Media 2020 – All Rights Reserved

We discuss:

How Andrew got started in his photography career

Putting his dream on hold due to the pandemic

The importance of special projects and giving back to the community

His guest post about his special project “Familiar Faces” on SkipCohenUniversity.com

Networking and the benefits of the ClickCon conference

How he’s built his photography business over time

Any advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Andrew at:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected].com, with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!