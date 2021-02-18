Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer and owner of SproutStudio, Bryan Caporicci about how to keep your business alive during the pandemic, and beyond!

We discuss:

Bryan’s unusual start to the photography industry

Why we should be diversifying our revenue streams right now

The importance of keeping in touch with your clients during the pandemic

building your skillset during this downtime

The role of relationship building in every photography business

The importance of being transparent and empathetic

Advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Bryan at:

GetSproutStudio.com

@bcaporicci on Clubhouse

@getsproutstudio on Instagram

