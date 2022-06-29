Borrowing a phrase from Monty Python, “And now for something completely different.” Blurs and multiple exposures in photography are not a new concept for me. They are, however, techniques that I’ve not spent much time with.

Part of the photography process is learning, growing and expanding our minds to try new things. I’m constantly trying to learn new techniques and continue to see the world around us in a different way.

A few years ago I took part in a mentorship program in order to learn more about blurs and multiple exposures. Using the styles and techniques that I was taught, allowed me to create new and different art. Now, let me just say this is not a genre I’m overly fond of, but I did find a way to apply it to my own architectural leanings.

One of my main goals, whenever I’m creating any images, is to show something that others may not see. In this case, I created images others may not consider creating.

There are several ways to create blur or show movement in photography.

For this article, I will be talking about my experience with Intentional Camera Movement and Multiple Exposures.

Create blurs with Intentional Camera Movement or Motion — ICM

This technique allows us to just play, and let go of the sharp, in-focus ‘rules’ we all have drilled into our brains.

What is Intentional Camera Movement/Motion? It is using your camera to create the motion in a scene. How is this done? A few ways.

Zoom while clicking the shutter. Move your zoom lens in or out to create a zooming effect.

Created by zooming out while clicking the shutter.

Turn your camera around or move it. This can create circular motion or, depending on how you move your camera, all sorts of shapes.

These two images of the blinds in my office were created by turning my camera and moving it randomly.

Move your camera vertically or horizontally while clicking the shutter. Also known as panning.

Panning vertically

You’ll need to experiment with your shutter speed and ISO mostly to make sure you’re exposing your images. Using neutral density filters can also help when you’re photographing on a bright, sunny day.

ICM is a great way to create interesting and unique images.

Multiple exposures to create motion

Window blinds in my office. Who knew that I could create architectural-looking images using simple window blinds?

In-camera multiple exposures of the blinds in my office.

This is another fun technique that allows us to just play. See what happens. Don’t be so hung up on your technical ‘stuff.’

What is a double or multiple-exposure image? Very basically, it’s an image where you create one image, then create another image (or more) on top of it.

There are different ways of doing this and with the cameras we have today, it’s generally fairly easy to make happen.

This is a multiple exposure created in-camera of a desk lamp.

You can create double or multiple exposures of one subject by moving your camera or yourself in between shots.

Or you can take one photo and then take another photo of a different subject. This can create some very interesting effects.

This image is comprised of two photos combined in Photoshop. One is a shot of sparkles on a river and the other is a starburst through my curtains and blinds.

Another option is to use any number of plugins, apps and post-processing techniques to create your own double/multiple exposures.

This image was created using Nik Analog Efex Pro — it automagically created the double-exposure effect seen here.

Collaborate

One other fun thing to do with double exposures is to create a project with another photographer. I’ve done this four times so far and have another roll of film sitting on my desk to load into my camera. Each of you photographs a roll of film. Be careful when winding it in and leave enough of the film out for someone else to reload. You exchange film, shoot over what they shot and then have it developed. The results are interesting and beyond what you can imagine. Check out some of them here.

Double Exposure Film Project Double Exposure Film Project

Creating multiple exposure images is another technique that is fun to just let go and create. See what happens.

The most important thing to do when creating ICM and multiple exposure images, is to experiment. Embrace the blurs. Ask the question WHAT IF? Change settings, and move the camera in crazy ways. See what happens when you try different techniques. Play.