Taking a break from photography or can’t shoot for whatever reason? One of the ways you can still stay inspired and creative is to browse photo books. There are many big titles featuring the work of iconic photographers for you to choose from. But it’s also a good idea to pick up some independently-published or even self-published photo books for some contemporary inspiration.

In the video above, Atlanta-based Evan Ranft shared his seven picks for photo books to check out this year. His list is comprised of books by well-known photographers like Alex Webb and Walker Evans, as well as other modern-styled street photography books and ‘zines by friends and photographers he discovered on social media. He also did a quick flip through of each photo book so you have an idea if it’s something you want to pick up.

Even if you’re not actively shooting, browsing photo books to study the work of other photographers is a great way to keep the creative juices flowing. Maybe you’ll even get some ideas about putting together your own zine or book to publish one day!

Do you have any recommendations to add on this list? Drop them in the comments below or start a discussion in the Photofocus Community if you’ve already joined!