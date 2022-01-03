The new year brings us the chance to look back at our photography from the past year, taking note of what worked and what didn’t. Did you have a hard time staying creative, getting back to projects, or trying something new? Or did you have a lot of opportunities to thrive in your practice despite the challenges? Wherever you are in your journey, these bits of photography advice can give you some new perspectives to move your craft forward.

For his first video this year, Alex Kilbee of The Photographic Eye went retrospective with the real stuff he wished he knew when he was just starting out. “What would I have given to know these things when I first picked up a camera?” he asked.

When you’re new to the craft, it’s easy to get lost in all the things that you think you should be learning. Technicalities like holding a camera and familiarizing yourself with camera settings are some of the obvious stuff. However, there are many other non-technical things that are just as important.

In fact, he begins by saying don’t sweat the technical stuff. Many of these things will come to you naturally. He added that today’s cameras have all these nifty features that can do some of the heavy lifting for you. What’s more important is what keeps you shooting. The more you’re motivated to practice, the more opportunities you have to get better photos.

What if you’re a little further along in your work? Kilbee’s other photography advice and tips will most likely still be useful for you. For example, comparing yourself with other photographers will only distract you from your own potential for growth. By all means, look at the works of great photographers past and present. But, use them as inspiration to change the way you see the world and capture it in your work.

Do you have any photography advice to add to this list? Share them with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!