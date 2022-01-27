As we roll into the second year of the Photofocus Community, we’d like to introduce a new regular feature that’s starting in February. This year we’ll be asking you to submit your photo and tell the story surrounding it, by answering a few questions about yourself and the image you are submitting.

This will be a great opportunity for our community to get to know each other just a little bit better. In this process, we can also help others and learn from each other.

Ideally, we’d love to have enough submissions to spotlight a member every week. The first spotlights will begin in February.

How to submit your photos

Please join us in the Photofocus Community and find the complete description and instructions on how to submit your image for consideration here.

Please only submit one image at a time, and for now only one submission per person. We’ll ask for more at a later date if we need them.

If you have any questions, comment here or send me a message within the community.

We look forward to your submissions.

P.S.: If you have any photographer friends you know would enjoy or benefit from being in the Photofocus Community, be sure to invite them!