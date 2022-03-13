Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Michael E. Stern is a commercial photographer and filmmaker. He has been self-employed for over 42 years.

He describes the style of this image as a stylized landscape with dramatic coloring and tone. As others view this panoramic photo he would like them to see and feel an appreciation for the beauty of nature.

How Michael created this image

This is a 6-panel panorama that Michael created using his Canon 5D MarkIII and 24-105mm lens. He’s been working with the Panorama Merge tool in Lightroom, trying to fine-tune what’s needed in order for the final image to be acceptable. In the process of editing this photo, he states, “working with the Calibration panel is difficult to use effectively. But, it is a good tool for controlling the global color space as it relates to a specific image.”

He also used Lightroom with his usual toning, lens calibration and image calibration. Along with that he typically uses the masking, healing and vignette tools to complete his vision for the image created.

