Fine Art America has a wide range of print options. From acrylic to wood (couldn’t quite make it to Z). Let’s take a look at the specifics of each medium they offer for prints and wall art.

Acrylic prints

When you order an acrylic print from Fine Art America, what you’ll receive is your image printed directly onto the back of a 1/4-inch thick sheet of clear acrylic. If you have never printed on acrylic I highly recommend trying it at least once. It makes for a very sleek, clean and modern-looking art piece for your wall.

There are two options for hanging your acrylic print. You can order it with a hanging wire. They do this by attaching the acrylic print to a 1/4-inch thick black board with a wooden frame with the wire attached. The black board and mounting frame make your print stand out from the wall about 1.5 inches.

You can also choose the metal posts method of hanging. Your print will come with holes in the four corners where you’ll put the aluminum mounting posts. This method has your print about 1″ from the wall. All hardware (posts, screws and wall anchors) is included with your print.

Art print options

Art prints are created from your artwork that has been digitized and printed onto a museum-quality grade of paper. You have a choice of seven paper types: Archival matte, glossy photo paper, luster photo paper, semi-matte photo paper, Picture Rag, Somerset Velvet, watercolor paper and metallic paper. The choices allow you to customize the look and feel of your art print.

Fine Art America uses archival inks which are designed to last for more than 75 years without fading or loss of color. And all images are printed on state-of-the-art, professional-grade Epson printers using acid-free papers.

Paper art prints come with a 1-inch white border around the image to allow for framing and matting. You can also choose to have your art print matted and framed by Fine Art America when you order it.

Canvas prints

Canvas prints are one of the most popular styles of art due to their simplicity, lightweight and relatively low cost. You can customize your piece by specifying the print dimensions, the canvas type (glossy or matte) and the color of the side wrap (black, white or mirrored). For an upscale appearance, you can also add a floater frame that surrounds your print and offsets it slightly from the wall. There are hundreds of floater frames to choose from.

Your image gets printed onto premium canvases and then stretched on a wooden frame of 1.5-by-1.5 inch stretcher bars (gallery wrap) or 5/8-by-5/8 inch stretcher bars (museum wrap). Canvas prints come “ready to hang” with a pre-attached hanging wire, mounting hooks and nails. You can also choose to not have it mounted and it will ship rolled in a tube.

Canvases are printed with archival inks to guarantee that your prints last a lifetime without fading or loss of color.

Framed print options

Fine Art America has hundreds of different frames to choose from. They range from low-cost, metallic black frames to highly-ornate, wooden frames embellished with gold accents. Frame options, colors and styles, with or without mat and mat widths from 1–9.5 inches with more than 30 colors available. Framed prints are handcrafted in 3-4 business days by an expert staff of custom framers. They are delivered ready-to-hang with mounting hooks, hanging wire and nails.

You can choose from the seven paper types listed above under the Art Prints section.

Metal prints

Metal art prints are a relatively new style of modern wall art produced by printing images directly onto 1/8-inch thick sheets of polished aluminum. Printing on metal prints is a favorite of photographers and photo enthusiasts because it makes photographic images really pop.

Your image gets printed directly onto a sheet of 1/16-inch thick aluminum. The aluminum sheet is offset from the wall by a 3/4-inch thick wooden frame which is attached to the back and comes with mounting hooks and nails.

Poster print options

Posters are similar to art prints but can be much more affordable because they are printed on thinner paper. They are light enough to be hung on your walls using tape or another sticky adhesive. Fine Art America also offers options for framing and matting posters to create a more finished look.

Again, you can choose from the seven types of paper mentioned above. You can have them matted and framed as well. Choose from the natural shape of the image, vertical, horizontal or square. All posters include a 1-inch white border around the image to allow for future framing and matting if desired.

Wood prints

Wood prints are produced by printing images directly onto 3/4-inch sheets of maple wood. The printing technique allows the subtle grain and texture of the wood to slightly show through and accent the image. They come ready to hang with mounting hooks and nails.

Whether you are printing for yourself or a client, Fine Art America’s print options have you covered. Are you looking into selling your own work? You might find these articles helpful as well — “Print on demand sites to sell your artwork” and “Getting your art found through Fine Art America.”