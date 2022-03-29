Fine Art America is home to more than 4,000 artists from Ukraine — many of whom have been members of the site for more than a decade.

While there are many ways of supporting and helping the people of Ukraine, this is another way you can help out individuals who may need it. There are photographers, graphic artists, painters and illustrators. So many types of artwork that cover all types of subjects.

View the community of Ukrainian artists here.

These are a very small sample of what you’ll find.

If you would like to help support artists from Ukraine in the fight for their lives and their freedom, there are many different organizations helping with medical aid, food relief, evacuations, job training and other areas of need. Each organization accepts online donations.

In their recent email, Fine Art America shared these useful links to help:

They also included this offer to help. If you would like to donate money directly to individual artists on Fine Art America, please contact Fine Art America here. They will provide you with instructions for making a donation. 100% of your donation will go directly to the selected artist(s) via PayPal.