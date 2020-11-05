With our cameras in hand, we are adventurers, hunters, learners. We try new things and are motivated to capture the world with our own unique view. To enjoy these moments to their fullest, it’s essential for them to be part of your everyday life. Our homes reﬂect our personality and our passions, making them the perfect place to share our photos. By giving them a prominent place in our lives, we keep their positive energy close. We’ve put our years of experience with photography, wall prints and interiors together to create this practical guide. Use it to bring your photos into your home, work space and your life!

Above the couch

Your couch has a central spot in your living space, which makes it a perfect location for showing oﬀ your wall-worthy photos. To create a spacious eﬀect, choose a print width that is at least 2/3 the length of your couch. In general, this means your print should be at least 40 inches (approx. 100 centimeters) wide. A photo print with an aspect ratio of 3:2 will look great above most couches. If you want a print with less height, consider a panorama print or several same-sized smaller prints in a row.

Above the dining table

You do a lot of living around your dining table, and a wall print can make that space even better! Wall prints that are at least 2/3 the length of the table will bring new energy to your dining area. We recommend wall-prints that are at least 40 inches (approx. 100 centimeters) wide, if the longest side of the table is parallel to the wall. To align with the shorter side of the table, often 30 inches (approx. 80 centimeters) is large enough.

In the kitchen

Photo wall-prints can add real spice to your kitchen! Above the counter or on a bare wall, choose prints that ﬁt the space you have and that complement the colors of your kitchen.

At the oﬃce

Renew your oﬃce space with large wall prints. Choose photos that create the atmosphere you want for your customers and/or employees, or use wall prints for ro-tating product displays.

In the hallway or staircase

To create a roomy feeling in your hallway or staircase, we suggest hanging several smaller-sized wall-prints. Not only will your space feel bigger, but you’ll be able to show oﬀ more than one great photo. Choose photos with a common color or theme to create a simple, modern look.

Above the bed

A large photo above your bed can instantly create the atmosphere you want for this intimate space. With a photo subject and color palette that ﬁt the feeling of your bedroom, you make it your personal sanctuary. Choose a print size that is 2/3 the width of your bed, generally with a minimum width of 45 inches (approx. 120 centimeters).

DIY Sizing!

Still not sure which size wall print will look best? We’ve been there… Try cutting newspaper or trash bags into standard wall print sizes and taping them on the wall. This easy DIY tip will instantly help you visualize the photo size that best ﬁts your space.

You’re reading “Amazing Photography” on Photofocus and own the printed version, too*

*Offer applies to the United States only

Every other week a new photo and the story behind it will be published here on Photofocus. Clemens and Ivan have made copies of “Amazing Photography” available for the cost of shipping — $8.99 alone. The book retails for $29.99 regularly. Here are some highlights …