As photographers, we are constantly imagining, “What if?” What would our shot be like from this angle or that? What if the light were different, or if I used different settings or a different lens? But sometimes we let our imaginations run wild and end up with options that are probably impossible but great fun to think about.

Join in the fun!

Grab a friend and take a look at our list of favorite (and sometimes imaginary) photography “What if’s?” We promise your conversation will be a lively one!

Which one would you rather…?

Would you rather have Superman’s flying powers and photograph from the sky (without a drone!) or turn invisible when you want and take photos without drawing attention anywhere you go?

Would you rather photograph with a macro lens or photograph with a wide-angle lens?

Would you rather always shoot with a 4-second self-timer or always shoot in a 10 shot burst?

Would you rather only ever take photos with people in them or never again take a photo with people in it?

Would you rather use the most expensive camera lens in the world or use the most expensive camera body in the world?

Would you rather only ever shoot panorama photos or only ever take square photos?

Would you rather win the World Press Photo Award or have your photo shared millions of times on social media?

Would you rather take a photo trip back in time or take a photo trip into the future?

Would you rather have endless camera memory or have endless camera battery power?

Would you rather exhibit all your photos at an unimportant event or exhibit only one photo at a prominent exhibit?

Would you rather take photos deep in the ocean or take photos in outer space?

