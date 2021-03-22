It’s a love/hate relationship. If you’re a devoted Fuji “hipster” — someone who loves the system because they do their own thing, specifically the retro interface — then there’s a good chance you might be a bit unnerved by the user interface of the GFX 100S.

Fuji’s retro setup is; one dial for ISO, another dial for shutter speed and the dedicated aperture ring on the lens. If you look closely at the 100s, it looks like they’ve abandoned their traditional setup of dials for GASP! An “idiot dial!”

What is an “idiot dial?” Well, if you grew up on digital cameras like me (i.e. you never shot film) this would be what’s considered “normal.” But Fuji devotees are anything but “normal.” They’re a fiercely dedicated bunch who just love the retro Fuji interface. The retro design sets Fuji users apart, it makes them special — and I don’t mean that in a negative way. The idea that Fuji would implement a dial with P, M, A and S has to have devotees seething. Such a dial is anything but Fuji.

Fuji’s made medium format more “affordable”

Fuji has pushed the boundaries in the medium format space. They’ve single-handedly made medium format cameras price competitive with the latest full frame offerings.

Their move to push down the prices of medium format cameras has also forced medium format manufacturers to compete. To which Hasselblad has 2 direct competing cameras available today — the X1D II 50C and the 907X 50C. More choices and lower prices … in the end, the consumer wins!

Is the GFX100s part of a broader mainstream strategy?

On the surface, it seems to me Fuji is determined to make medium format the next big thing for professional photographers. I’ve been an intermittent Fuji user for about three years now. I love the system’s output, but I’m not a huge fan of the interface.

I talk to a lot of photographers who feel the same way. For me it’s more of an efficiency thing. I can get to my desired settings faster with a dedicated idiot dial.

My sense is there is a larger market out there for potential Fuji buyers who shy away from the standard Fuji interface. Perhaps Fuji has heard this from enough photographers to consider a departure from their retro interface to capture a larger marketshare?

I’m sure there’ll be some in the Fuji camp that’ll view such a move as “selling out.” There may be some truth to that, but Fuji’s in the business of selling cameras. Speaking for myself, I’m much more inclined to consider the GFX100s if it had an idiot dial.

Moving forward, do you believe Fuji will move away from their traditional “retro interface” in favor an “idiot dial” to sell more cameras? I do! The hipsters will seethe, the rest of us will rejoice! What say you? Sound off!