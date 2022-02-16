Can you believe that you can now buy medium format cameras for under $3,000? Don’t worry, this isn’t a dream, you’re wide-awake and you’re about to see five medium format cameras that make the shutters in full-frame cameras shake!

It’s hard to believe that, in the not-too-distant past, digital medium format cameras could cost upward of $30,000! I know, that number makes your eyes water. Still, thanks to the likes of Fujifilm, Pentax and even Hasselblad, the prices on these gorgeous cameras have now fallen so low that you can consider buying one over a full-frame camera.

So, why would you buy a medium format camera over a top-of-the-line full-frame camera that costs roughly the same? Well let’s take a look at what medium format cameras excel at:

Medium format cameras have greater light gathering capabilities.

The sensors in these cameras offer more tonal range

You’ll get more dynamic range and greater details in your images

You can get more depth of field

These are just a few of the benefits of using medium format cameras. So, if you’re in the market for a camera that’s larger than full-frame, but you don’t want to use up your retirement savings, check out the affordable medium format cameras that we have listed below.

A retro inspired medium format camera — Fujifilm GFX 50R

The GFX 50R was the second Medium Format camera from Fujifilm and was arguably the one that got most photographers excited about the platform. The Rangefinder-style is timeless and it won photographers over instantly. However, it’s the massive 51.4-megapixel, larger than full-frame sensor that will truly steal your heart.

The GFX 50R is weather and dust resistant, it weighs just 1.7lbs, it has a fantastic 3.69 million dot EVF, and it has a super crisp 2.36 million dot LCD. You’ll also find dual UHS-II card slots, 117 autofocus points, and you’ll get to use the gorgeous Fujifilm film simulations to help create stunning images. The best part is that this camera costs less than $3,000 when on sale!

The camera that started the affordable medium format wars — Pentax 645Z

When the Pentax 645Z hit the shelves in 2014, it carried a hefty price tag of $8,500. However, it was significantly cheaper than medium format cameras from Hasselblad and Phase One. Those companies’ offerings cost upward of $25,000! These days, you can find the 645Z for under $5,000.

The Pentax 645Z uses a 51.4-megapixel sensor without an Anti-Alias Filter. This design leads to maximum sharpness. It has a rugged magnesium alloy body that’s weather-sealed at 76 points. There’s a 3.2-inch 1037K dot tiltable air-gapless LCD, and it can fire at 3fps. Let’s also not forget the gorgeous Pentaprism viewfinder. It’s the oldest medium format camera listed here, but it’s still a stunner.

A full-frame killer — Fujifilm GFX 50S II

Amazingly, the latest larger than full-frame camera from Fujifilm, the GFX 50S II, happens to be one of the most affordable on this list. For just under $4,000 you can get a medium format camera with a 51.4-megapixel sensor, IBIS and a 3.69-million dot EVF! No wonder so many photographers are ditching full-frame cameras these days!

Incredibly the camera also features a 117 point autofocus system, 19 gorgeous Fujifilm film simulations, dual SD card slots, a 3.2-inch tilting LCD and weather sealing! It also weighs just 1.98lbs and offers 6.5 stops of shake reduction with the IBIS system. This medium format camera takes on and beats most full-frame cameras in its price range. It’s a stunner.

A work of art — Hasselblad X1D II 50c

The Hasselblad X1D II is a work of art. The camera is made from a single block of premium machined aluminum that just exudes class. The LCD and EVF are fantastic, and Hasselblad uses the best touch-friendly menu system in the industry. The experience of using one of these cameras will leave a lasting impression on you.

The 50.1-megapixel sensor is brilliant and the way it renders colors when used with gorgeous Hasselblad lenses will make you weep. It’s not the fastest when it comes to autofocus, but the contrast-detect system gets the job done. The 3.6 inch LCD and 3.69 million dot EVF are stellar, and the 14 stops of dynamic range will leave you speechless. Using this camera is just poetic.

Capture all the details! All of them! — Fujifilm GFX100 S

The GFX 100S might be one of the most expensive cameras on this list. However, it’s still incredibly affordable for a camera that features a 102-megapixel sensor. Images produced with this camera are breathtakingly beautiful.

This medium format camera features IBIS, Bluetooth and an autofocus system that rivals many leading full-frame cameras. You can shoot 4K video. It’s weather-sealed to the nines. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and it feels wonderful in the hand. When it comes to feature-packed medium format cameras, the Fujifilm GFX 100S is hard to beat. All of this tech and this camera still costs less than some full-frame options.