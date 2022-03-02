While we’ve written about and invited you to share photos if you’re overseas, I wanted to take the chance to dive into the Ukraine-Russian conflict a bit more. Specifically, how it impacts us as photographers.

From software to cameras

Ukraine has become known for being a hub to tech and software companies. It’s no different with photography — several software companies are either headquartered in or have staff based in Ukraine. This includes departments ranging from customer service to engineering.

So for photographers, this conflict might not only be a disgrace morally, but it might hit us when it comes to future development of software as well as getting support for our favorite tools when we’re in need. It’ll mean more time between software updates to fix things like bugs or add new features.

Not only that — camera companies have development teams in Ukraine, too. And while we aren’t sure of the lasting impacts of this conflict, it could ultimately cause a slow-down when it comes to developing new camera tech (just like the recent chip shortages have).

As a Skylum affiliate, we received a letter from their team in regard to how the company is handling the conflict, but also what it can mean for their customers:

“Skylum was proudly founded in Ukraine, and our core development center is based in Kyiv. At this harrowing time, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the on-time delivery of updates to Luminar Neo. We strive for excellence in everything we do, and we will make sure to further develop and improve Neo and to keep you updated on any news. “As we write to you from a city under attack, we want to be very clear: This war is not just something you see on TV. It is not happening in some distant lands. It is happening right now here in Ukraine, and the Russian forces who are invading our lands and threatening our families may come to your doorstep one day too if we do not stop them.” Skylum Software

In advance of the Russian invasion, Skylum had plans in place to help their employees in any way possible with things like relocation and other assistance. We’re also aware that Capture One and Adobe have teams based in Ukraine, meaning that three major software companies in the photography space have some of their staff in a war-ridden country. Capture One posted on its Facebook page:

“In these hours and days, the horrible situation in Ukraine is escalating and that too affects some of our Capture One team members. Our thoughts are with our staff located in Ukraine, and we are doing what we can to offer our support.” Capture One

So what can you do?

While we watch the war from afar, there are several things you can do to help the Ukrainian people, everything from donating to the Ukrainian Army to donating equipment or to charity and humanitarian funds.

Every little bit helps in ensuring the citizens of Ukraine make it through this troubling time. You can learn more about how to donate here.