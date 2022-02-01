This morning, Capture One released Capture One Live, the first step in achieving end-to-end photography and collaboration. Capture One Live lets clients and team members view, rate and tag images from any browser — in real-time or post-shoot — anywhere in the world.

Having seen local and internationally distributed creative teams become the norm, remote collaboration with Capture One Live remedies distance limitations of any scale. This provides more flexibility for schedules and team members, reduces commuting time and travel costs, yields greater accessibility and efficiency, and allows creative teams to maintain the same or greater levels of productivity as enjoyed in-person. Capture One Live brings everyone into the photoshoot, wherever they are, instantly.

How Capture One Live works

Available for both catalogs and sessions, Capture One Live integrates seamlessly with the Capture One workspace, and is available as an icon in the toolbar. Click the icon, select the desired collection to share, set a password if you wish and then click Start Sharing to activate the live session for seven days. A link to share with your collaborators is generated instantly.

That link opens up an interactive browser view of the collection with file names, color tags and/or star ratings, and the ability to view each image at full scale. Images can be added or removed at any time, and while Capture One does not need to remain open for changes to take place. If the catalog or session is open, however, adjustments take place in real time.

Additionally, the Follow option will follow live captures if shooting tethered, or follow any edits made in Capture One in real-time.

Capture One Live allows for up to 25 collaborators simultaneously, and has no limitation on the number of live sessions or files shared.

“We are inspired by our global community of photographers, witnessing how they connect and collaborate between themselves and with other creative and production disciplines, across geographies and time zones. We marvel at their collective pursuit of the perfect angle, the most impactful colors and getting to the end result in the fastest way possible,” said Rafael Orta, CEO of Capture One.

“Collaboration is oxygen to the creative process, and we are so proud and so excited about all the ways Capture One Live is going to bring all participants together, making the photoshoot participative and collaborative, wherever you are.”

Pricing and availability

Capture One Live is available beginning today, Feb. 1, 2022. It’s available as an add-on at an introductory rate of $9.99 per month. The most current version of Capture One — Capture One Pro 22 — is required for Capture One Live.