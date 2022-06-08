While traveling, the last thing you want to be is weighed down with gear. So, lenses for travel photography need to be compact, light and offer no compromises regarding image quality. This is where all-in-one zooms come into play.

Fortunately, there are many all-in-one zooms on the market today that are all of these things and more. Another positive with all-in-one zooms we talk about in this roundup; they won’t destroy your bank account. If you’re a photographer who wants one lens that can do it all while you travel, check out the lenses below.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Sony E) — Compact, light and razor-sharp

Weather sealing, a good maximum aperture on the long end, and superb optics make this Tamron lens perfect for travel photography. So if you’re a photographer who uses Sony cameras and wants one lens that can do it all, the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD could be the one for you.

This lens uses fast RXD autofocus motors and specialized elements to control sharpness and clarity. The lens is also very light and compact. With a weight of 1.27lbs (575.5g) and a length of 2.91 x 4.6-inches (74 x 116.8 mm), you won’t be bogged down on your adventures. Be sure to check out our review.

Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 — The best all-in-one RF mount zoom

Believe it or not, there are some affordable lenses for Canon RF mount cameras. One of those lenses happens to be perfect for travel photography. The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 covers a very impressive focal range for a lightweight and compact lens.

Weighing just 1.65lbs (751g) and measuring only 3.2-by-4.8 inches (81.28-by-121.92 mm), this lens will keep you nimble while traveling. Incredibly, the RF 24-240mm features image stabilization, a configurable control ring, incredible optics and fast AF motors. This lens is perfect for landscapes, street, light wildlife photography, documentary photography and more. It’s a must-have for Canon shooters who plan to hit the road.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 — Exceptional performance, affordable price

Micro Four Thirds photographers, rejoice! You have the perfect lens for travel photography. The Olympus M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 is a lens that will give you a full-frame equivalent focal range of 24-400mm. All of this reach from a lens that weighs 1 lb (455g) and measures just 3.05-by-3.93 inches (77.5-by-99.7 mm). Get out of here!

Lenses like this are what make the Micro Four Thirds platform shine. The optics are top-notch. Three aspherical elements, one Super HR (high refractive index) element and two HR elements ensure your images are sharp and distortion-free. In addition, the lens has tons of weather sealing, a close 8.7-inch minimum focusing distance and fantastic autofocus motors. This lens is a steal! You’ll be able to capture all of your adventures with ease.

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 18-135mm f/3.5-5 — The perfect travel lens for Fujifilm users

This all-in-one zoom for Fujifilm APS-C X mount cameras will give travel photographers a full-frame equivalent focal range of 27-206mm. That’s a huge spread that will enable you to capture just about anything while traveling.

The Fujifilm 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 is fully weather-sealed, which means you can keep on snapping when Ma Nature decides to throw a fit. Coatings on the optics help control ghosting, flaring and contrast when shooting in bright conditions. The linear AF motor is quick and quiet, while five stops of image stabilization make this lens easy to use. It weighs just 1.08 lb (490 g) and has measurements of 2.98-by-3.85 inches (75.7-by-97.8 mm). Travel photography has never been easier.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 (E mount/X Mount) — A no compromises all-in-one zoom

APS-C photographers fear not! There is a perfect travel photography lens for you too! The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III -A VC VXD has a ridiculously long name, but it also has a long focal range. The Tamron 18-300mm offers a 27-450mm equivalent focal range in a compact body that’s weather-sealed, image-stabilized, and weighs 1.36 lb (620g).

This APS-C lens for Sony E mount and Fujifilm X mount cameras is perfect for travel photographers who want to capture everything from sprawling landscapes to wildlife quickly and easily. The optics are superb, and the optical image stabilization will help when shooting at the long end of things. This is a no-compromise all-in-one zoom lens that will help you travel light. You can find out all about this lens and see many sample images in our full review.