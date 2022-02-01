If you have dreamed of owning a pro-grade mirrorless camera but have been put off by the sky-high prices, this deal is for you. One of the toughest cameras ever made, the Olympus E-M1X has dropped in price to just $1,699!

The Olympus E-M1X is a camera that I have just picked up myself. After using Micro Four Thirds for years (E-M1 II and E-M1 III, which is also on sale) I left the platform but have recently returned thanks to the amazing performance to size and price ratios on offer. Thanks to many updates, the E-M1X is more than powerful enough for most wildlife and sports photographers out there.

The 20-megapixel sensor delivers stunning images and thanks to new bird tracking AI, capturing gorgeous images of birds in flight is easy. Let’s take a quick look at the specs of one of the toughest cameras around.

Olympus E-M1X tech specs

20.4MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

Dual TruePic VIII image processors

Integrated vertical grip, dual batteries capabilities

2.36m-dot 0.83x EVF

3.0″ 1.037m-Dot Vari-Angle touchscreen

DCI 4K/24p & UHD 4K/30p video recording

5-Axis Sensor-Shift image stabilization

15 fps shooting

121-point all cross-type phase-detect AF

IPX1 weather-sealed construction

This pro-body camera from Olympus boasts an IPX1 weather sealing rating. This means the camera can withstand freezing temperatures, sweltering heat, howling winds, torrential rains, snow, dust and more. I have used the E-M1X in some of the nastiest conditions and it just keeps going. If you’re like me and you like to get out and create no matter what, this camera is a Godsend.

Thanks to the performance of this camera it’s well suited to birding, wildlife photography, and sports photography. The Olympus E-M1X also features built-in GPS for geotagging, it charges via USB-C, it has a zero-lag pro-capture mode and dual UHS-II card slots. With a sale price of $1,699, the E-M1X is an absolute bargain for photographers who need to use the toughest cameras around.

The E-M1 III is on sale too!

Don’t forget that the Olympus E-M1 III is also on sale for just $1,499. This is the baby brother to the E-M1X but it has a few party tricks of its own. Not only does the E-M1 III have incredible weather sealing, but it also features the same image sensor, and it can be used for handheld hi-res shots, which makes it perfect for those who love to print large images.

The Autofocus system is quite unique in the Olympus E-M1 III as well. It features Starry Sky autofocus which enables the camera to focus on individual stars in the night sky. Then you have built-in ND filters to play with as well as an Olympus gem in the Live Composite mode. At $1,499 this camera is a no-brainer.