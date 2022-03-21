This morning, Kodak Moments (a division of Kodak Alaris) announced the expansion of its color film portfolio, with the launch of Kodak 200 film in a new 120 format 5-roll pro-pack for medium format cameras.

“The 120 film format was introduced back in 1901 for the Brownie No. 2 camera,” said Thomas Mooney, Manager Film Capture Products, Kodak Moments Division. “Although it’s been around for 120 years, it’s still one of the most popular film formats in use today. One main reason for its popularity is that the larger film negative can be enlarged significantly without losing image quality. This is a great opportunity for aspiring photographers looking to make the jump from 35mm to medium format photography.”

The new 120 format Kodak Professional Gold 200 is an affordable, entry-level color film featuring an ideal combination of warm saturated color, fine grain and high sharpness. It’s designed for any level photographer for daylight and flash capture.

To learn more, visit the Kodak Alaris page.