Over the past couple years, some mirrorless cameras have dded pixel shifting to their cameras, to help create “super” high-resolution images. While this can increase resolution quite large (240 megapixels on the Sony a7R IV), how does it stand up against a medium-format image?

In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan and Kenneth Merrill compare photos shot with the Sony a7R IV and Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III to the Fujifilm GFX 100.

How does pixel shift work?

When you use a high-res mode on a camera, it creates a series of frames that are shifted by half-pixel increments each time. They then bring the eight frames together to create a final image.

Depending on the camera, you typically would utilize this mode on a tripod. But with the Olympus OM-D E-M1X and E-M1 Mark III, there’s also a handheld high res mode (50MP vs. 80MP in RAW).

Because you’re shifting with each frame, this can create a type of movement in your photograph — meaning, it’s not ideal for people shots. But if you’re shooting landscapes or something that doesn’t move, it’s a great solution. Furthermore, this also means that you really need a tripod when shooting.

Be sure to check out our rundown on how to use High Res modes on Olympus and Panasonic cameras.