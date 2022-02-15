Alongside the new OM-1 digital camera and the 40-150mm f/4 Pro lens announced overnight, OM SYSTEM has also announced a second iteration of the popular 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro lens. Featuring a full-frame equivalent 24-80mm field of view, the 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II offers improved image quality and weather resistance.

Improved image quality in a compact, lightweight design

This model uses an optical design with 14 elements in nine groups (one EDA lens, two aspherical lenses, one DSA lens, two ED lenses, one HD lens, two HR lenses) with four aspherical lenses including a DSA lens effectively placed to achieve a compact, lightweight form and superior depictive performance expected of an M.Zuiko Pro lens. Effectively compensating for aberrations that occur when zooming, results in high resolution from the center to the edges of the frame across the entire zoom range, from wide-angle 24mm equivalent to mid-telephoto 80mm equivalent. This high-performance lens fully utilizes the high image quality performance of the camera body when using High Res Shot mode.

The latest manufacturing techniques suppress surface scattering on aspherical lenses, significantly reducing flares compared to conventional products, resulting in clearer depictive performance. Optimal placement of coating, including ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) coating, improves resistance in backlit situations.

Versatile features for a wide range of applications, including macro

The 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II features a closest focusing distance of 20 cm across the entire zoom range. At the wide-angle end, users can enjoy macro shooting with an enhanced sense of perspective, and at the telephoto end a maximum image magnification of 0.6x that rivals half-macro lenses, for authentic close-up shooting. The lens is capable of various styles of macro shooting and includes support for Focus Stacking which is useful for close-up shooting.

The compact, lightweight focusing unit consisting of two cemented lenses is powered by a linear motor driving MSC (Movie and Still Compatible) mechanism, resulting in high-speed, silent AF. This design makes shooting still images and videos easy. The lens is capable of approximately 50 fps (AF/AE tracking) sequential shooting when paired with the new OM SYSTEM OM-1, thanks to advanced camera control technology.

Finally, pulling the focus ring toward you instantly switches to manual focus with the Manual Focus Clutch mechanism. You can also use the L-Fn (lens function) button to control the lens with a single finger. These features allow users to quickly switch settings as needed to continue shooting without delay.

Pricing and availability

The 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II lens will be available in early March 2022 for a retail price of $999. Preorders are available through B&H Photo.