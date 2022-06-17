Ask any professional photographer, and they’ll tell you that fast 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zooms are a staple in their load-outs. These lenses are versatile, and they can stand up to the abuse that modern photographers give them daily. Here, we’ll take a quick look at five of our favorite fast telephoto zooms.

Whether you’re an event photographer, a wedding photographer, a portrait photographer, or a professional landscape photographer, a fast 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom is a must-have. Sure, these lenses are costly, but these lenses are an ideal investment for working photographers. The images you create with them will stun your clients, and the lens will pay for itself quickly.

If you’re looking for a lens that can cover multiple genres easily, that can withstand inclement weather and being bashed around at an event, and that can deliver top-notch image quality — even in challenging conditions — you owe it to yourself to check out the fast telephoto zoom lenses we have rounded up below.

Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 S — A must-have for Z mount cameras

In our review, we said:

“Maybe it’s the razor-sharp optics, the awesome color rendition, the smoothness of the transition to the out-of-focus areas or the quality of the bokeh. Perhaps it’s a combination of all of the above. Whatever the reason, to my eye, the best performer image quality-wise is hands down the Nikon.” Darren Miles

Image Credit: Darren Miles The tracking focus is fantastic, especially if you're a wedding photographer. The 70-200mm captures images like this with aplomb! mage Credit: Darren Miles mage Credit: Darren Miles mage Credit: Darren Miles

Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II — A new standard in fast telephoto zooms

In our review, we said:

“The Sony 70-200mm GM OSS II lens is a must-have for a photographer looking for a high-quality, sharp, fast focusing telephoto zoom lens. It’s perfect in a wide array of conditions, but it will be a blessing to anyone frustrated with the preceding lens.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD — Multiple prime lenses in one

In our review, we said:

“If there’s one lens I’m most excited about for pros right now, it’s the Tamron 35-150mm. I think back on all the times where I’ve had to quickly change lenses, nearly missing a shot in the process. The Tamron 35-150mm helps to avoid those situations, and really can replace two standard event or photojournalism lenses. The wide focal range here is wonderful to see, and the fast aperture makes for great photos in any situation.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro — One of the best fast telephoto zooms

The Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro is a staple in my camera bag. This is one of the best fast telephoto zoom lenses I have ever used. I have used this lens for portraits, events, landscape photography, and more. It has never let me down. Now, paired with the OMDS OM-1 (read our review here), the lens is better than ever.

The 40-150-/2.8 Pro is solidly built, has formidable weather sealing, focuses like a speed demon, and renders beautiful colors. It creates sublime bokeh, and there’s not a hint of distortion or chromatic aberration. If you’re a Micro Four Thirds photographer and you need a versatile professional-grade lens, this is the lens for you. Find out more about this lens in our full review.

Image Credit: Levi Sim Image Credit: Levi Sim Image Credit: Levi Sim

Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR — Sublime colors and sharpness

In our review, we said: