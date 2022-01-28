Blue skies, nothing but blue skies …

Sometimes I think we photographers just like to complain. Blue or gray skies. Not enough clouds. Not the right clouds. Too cold, too hot, too everything or not enough of anything.

Recently I wrote about photographing clouds. Just clouds. Not clouds as part of a larger scene and not even clouds to use for sky replacement for other images.

That got me thinking about the other side of this. You know, I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now. (Apologies to Joni Mitchell.) Bright, blue and beautiful skies. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard photographers moan about blue skies.

Use the blue as a background

Yep, this is an easy one. Want to photograph flowers from a different perspective? Get down on the ground and use that bright blue sky as a backdrop for your flower. Find the flowers that work well will blue. Yellow, orange, red.

Actually, do this for any subject you end up using the sky for the background on. Red cars and hood ornaments? Perfect. Flowers and leaves are a natural complement.

Don’t make the sky the subject of your image

If the skies don’t add to your photo, point your lens elsewhere. Look for other ways to compose the shot that utilize the color blue of the sky but where it isn’t the focus of the image. Reflections are great for this. You might just have to look a little harder to find what works.

This is a good method to use when there is water around. Yes, we’d love the amazing fluffy, white cloud sky for reflections in a lake or river. When we don’t have clouds on the day we happen to be photographing lakes or rivers, look for clean, clear reflections in the water.

Blue skies are perfect for high-key black and white photos

One of my favorite things to do when the sky is bright blue or even gray is to create a high-key image out of it. Generally black and white, but some color versions work as well. So, instead of putting your camera away, take those shots anyway. Point your lens straight up at the sky, embrace that big blue space.

Then, play with post-processing to see what you can create. Photographing winter branches with a blue sky, when converted to black and white can turn into some really moody or creepy images. Many of my architectural images appear much cleaner and the focus is on the lines, shapes, light and shadows of the building than on the clouds in the sky. Sometimes, we don’t want the clouds as a distraction.

Before B&W conversion After

Blue skies can help spotlight your subject

Your subject can just pop off the screen or page when the background is bright blue. The contrast between the subject and the sky makes subjects like snow, sculptures and architecture really stand out.

We place people on backdrops when we photograph portraits, why not keep our backgrounds clean when we are photographing other subjects? It’s the same concept.

OK, I do get it. The reality is it all depends on what you are photographing and what your goals are for the period of time you’re out with your camera. But. There is always a but, isn’t there? But, you can still create images even when the sky is crystal clear blue.

Embrace the situation you happen to be in. We don’t always have to option of waiting for a great cloud sky. Nor is it always possible to return to a location. So we have to make the best of what nature gives us. You just have to stop, readjust your thought process and maybe even change up what you went out to photograph in the first place. Be flexible and be creative.