Manfrotto Street Crossbody Pouch

Recommended by the Photofocus Team | $19.99; available via Manfrotto

Looking for the perfect place to store small accessories or your smartphone when you’re out in the field? The Manfrotto Street Crossbody Pouch is a great solution.

It can be carried individually through a pull-out drawstring, and has multiple pockets for small items, including an internal bungee loop to hold your keys. Plus, if. you have a Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack or Convertible Tote bag, it can easily be attached on the side.

Bluelounge Kickflip Laptop and Tablet Stand

Recommended by Lauri Novak | Read review | Starting at $18.95; available via Bluelounge

Kickflip is a laptop and tablet stand that attaches to the bottom of your device. It offers a bit of an angle/lift to your device for added comfort while working or playing. It’s available in two sizes — 9-by-2-by-0.25 inches or 11-by-2.125-by-0.25 inches.

Delkin Devices USB 3.0 Dual Slot SD UHS-II and CF Memory Card Reader

Recommended by Brett Day | $22.95; available via B&H

The Delkin USB 3.0 UHS-II and CF Memory Card Reader can transfer data from Compact Flash and SD cards at the same time to your computer via USB 3.0. This means that you can spend less time waiting on your files to transfer and more time doing what you love. This is one of the best stocking stuffer gifts out there.

Elephant Elite 26 SD Waterproof Hard Memory Card Case

Recommended by Bryan Esler | $21.99; available via B&H

If you’re anything like me, a memory card wallet isn’t enough to store all the memory cards you’ve picked up over the years. This hard, waterproof case by Elephant Elite holds 26 SD cards, meaning that you’ll always have a place for your SD cards. I picked this up recently and I finally know where all my SD cards live! Shoot with Compact Flash cards? There’s options for those, too.

KAPUCTW Necklace Transparent Airbag Phone Case

Recommended by Jemma Pollari | $9.99; available via Amazon

For the mobile photographers out there, I just love this case I picked up a couple months ago. I pair it with my Peak Design Leash strap and wear it as a cross-body, and I’m instantly ready to snap photos on the go. The Peak Design system means I can take off the Leash when I don’t need it. Perfect for scanning QR codes or paying with your phone when shopping, too!

Movo Photo Deluxe Essentials Camera Sensor Cleaning Kit

Recommended by Brett Day | $24.95; available via B&H

This simple but effective kit has everything a creator needs to keep their camera and lenses looking like new. Simply pop it in your camera bag and you can clean while on the go. It’s a simple tool that will become invaluable to the creator in your life.

Neewer Heavy Duty Photographic Sandbag

Recommended by Julie Powell | Read review | $23.99; available via Amazon

On the surface these may seem a little boring, but to a photographer just starting out, can be a real lifesaver! A must in any studio, these handy sandbags are terrific for ensuring tripods, light stands and more are stable and secure.

Oben ASPTA-20 Smartphone Tripod Adapter

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review | $24.95; available via B&H

With smartphones becoming more and more capable, it’s great to have a mobile tripod adapter when you want to photograph on-the-go with your existing tripod. This great option by Oben easily fits in my backpack, and offers flexible sizing to fit any size phone. Plus, you can position your phone at virtually any position, thanks to the adapter’s integrated ball joint.

Ruggard Fabric Rain Shield

Recommended by Brett Day | Read review | Starting at $24.95; available via B&H

Do you know someone who likes to be out and about while the weather isn’t the best? Give them this rain cover from Ruggard that will protect their camera and lenses while mother nature does her thing. It secures in three places so rain and snow cannot get in, and it’s even compatible with tripods too.

Ruggard Padded Equipment Wraps

Recommended by Lauri Novak | Read review | Starting at $9.95; available via B&H

Great for the traveler in your family. These padded wraps come in three sizes to protect your electronics or other items that may need a bit of extra padding when packing. Easy to use and make packing that much easier.

Think Tank Photo Cable Management 20 V2.0

Recommended by Bryan Esler | $24.75; available via B&H

As photographers, we pick up lots of little accessories. Tripod plates, flash stands, cables, chargers and more. Think Tank’s Cable Management system has been great to keep track of everything I need.

I own a few of these, and use a different bag for my Platypod setup, MagMod gels and accessories, Rode mics and more. It’s great when you’re constantly on the go, moving from different locations. There’s also a smaller and larger version, depending on your needs.

Vello White Balance Card Set (Medium)

Recommended by Julie Powell | $10.49; available via B&H

Perfect for setting the perfect white balance in photoshoots. Quick and easy to adjust in Lightroom Classic. Just get your model to hold one up to their face at the beginning of the shoot. I adore these as they are small and can fit in your pocket, your pack or hang them off a light stand.