As we gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year, we’re presenting our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Thanks to Manfrotto and Gitzo, the sponsors of this year’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Below are a few of our favorites that are valued under $50. These are great gifts for the photographer in your life!

Manfrotto Street Waist Bag

Recommended by the Photofocus Team | $39.99; available via Manfrotto

The Manfrotto Street Waist Bag is a great option to let you carry your compact camera gear and other small accessories hands-free. You can wear it as a waist bag or as a sling, and comfortably carry small mirrorless cameras and one extra lens. It has a removable insert, allowing you to convert it into an everyday carry, and also features a small tripod attachment point on the bottom.

3 Legged Thing QR11-LC Universal L-Bracket (Gray)

Recommended by Brett Day | $49; available via B&H

Available in either orange or grey, the 3 Legged Thing Universal L Bracket makes flipping your camera from landscape to portrait mode easir than ever. Simply screw the L bracket into the tripod socket on your camera and you’ll have an always-ready Arca Swiss style plate that can mount to any Arca Swiss compatible tripod. This precision engineered bracket is a steal for the price.

Adobe T-shirts

Recommended by Rich Harrington | Starts at $25; available via Adobe Store

Got someone who loves to edit in Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom? Let them tell the world that they’re a guru. Adobe offers a wide range of styles to pick from and designs change frequently.

Lensbaby Macro Filter Kit

Recommended by Julie Powell | $49.95; available via B&H

The 46mm Macro Filter kit, comes with three filters for 1x, 2x and 4x macro and can attach to 46mm Lensbaby optics, such as the Sweet 80, allowing for macro function on a not so macro lens. Very cool little toy to play with if you’re lucky enough to also get the Sweet 80 from Santa (or already have it)

Peak Design CL-3 Clutch Camera Hand Strap

Recommended by Jemma Pollari | $39.95; available via B&H

This is the product I wish I’d bought when I got my first DSLR. If you hate neck straps like me, then the fast-adjusting, easy to attach Clutch from Peak Design is a must. It’s the best hand strap I’ve ever had and after I tried it, I immediately bought one for every camera I own.

Peak Design Leash Camera Strap

Recommended by Jemma Pollari | $39.95; available via B&H

The Leash is the lightest strap in the Peak Design strap range, and it’s beautiful. It’s easy to adjust the length, it comes in a range of colours, and of course features the brilliant Peak Design anchors for easy attachment and switching between cameras. I use the Leash on my phone for mobile photography with the KAPUCTW Necklace Transparent Airbag Phone Case.

RetroViewer

Recommended by Lauri Novak | $29.99; available via Amazon

Remember View-Masters? Now you can create your own with your own images, thanks to the RetroViewer! The process is fairly straightforward.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive

Recommended by the Photofocus Team | Starts at $39.99; available via B&H

Need a fast way to transfer your photos from your iPhone to Mac, or vise-versa? The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive gives you an easy way to transfer files seamlessly, with both Lightning and USB-C connectors on each end.

Seagate 1TB Expansion Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

Recommended by Brett Day | $49.99; available via B&H

Every creator on the planet needs storage. Even if they tell you they have enough, trust us, they don’t. This 1TB portable hard drive from Seagate is the pefect solution to this problem. Simply plug it in, find the files you want to save, drage them, drop them and you’re done. It comes with a USB 3.0 cable and data recovery services should the unexpected ever happen.

Shooting Stars: The Art of Astro-Photography

Recommended by Sara Kempner | $49.95; available via Offbeat

This online course is the perfect gift to give any photographer looking to learn about astro-photography. The 3-hour, self-paced course is taught by world renowned astrophotographer, Paul Zizka. In this workshop, Zizka provides a comprehensive introduction to shooting the night skies, including preparation, settings, creating compositions and more.

“The Freelancer’s Guide to Success: Business Essentials,” by Todd Bigelow

Recommended by Sara Kempner | $39.95; available via Amazon

This paperback is suitable for any photographer either starting out or looking to improve their business in freelance photography. Todd Bigleow candidly shares his business insights and knowledge from over 30 years in the business. Topics range from analyzing contracts to licensing images, to client development and relationships. By providing real life examples and stories, Bigelow creates a book that is very much digestible while also being incredibly thorough and informative.

X-Mask Sport

Recommended by Rich Harrington | $25; available via xsuit.com

As photographers, many of us yearn to get back into the world. But with the world being the way it is, safety matters. Hands down these are the most comfortable masks I’ve found with over the ear fabric loops and a velcro strap to keep in place. Plus if you find yourself traveling for work, you can swap out the filters easily every three days for fresh protection.