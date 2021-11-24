As we gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year, we’re presenting our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Thanks to Manfrotto, Gitzo and Fine Art America, the sponsors of this year’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Need more gift ideas, and want to see all the latest holiday deals? Check out our Holiday Shopping Guide!

Below are a few of our favorites that are valued over $1000. These are great gifts for the photographer in your life!

Gitzo tripod kit Systematic, Series 4, 4 sections

Recommended by the Photofocus Team | $1429.99; available via Gitzo

The GK4543LS-83LR is a kit composed of the Systematic GT4543LS tripod and the GH4383LR Center Ball Head Series 4. The GT4543LS tripod is a powerful 4-section carbon fiber tripod designed to support a longer and heavier load. Combined with the Gitzo Ball Head Series 4 GH4383LR, you can durability, smoothness and precision of movement for your camera and lens. The combo can hold an impressive 66-pound load.

Apple 16.2″ MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip

Recommended by Bryan Esler | $3499; available via B&H

It’s hard to go wrong with Apple’s latest iteration of MacBook Pros. Featuring the speedy M1 Max processor, the laptop brings back the ports of old — including the much-desired SD card slot. If you’re looking for speed on-the-go when you’re editing, the M1 Max MacBook Pro is definitely the way to go.

Apple iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Only

Recommended by Brett Day | $1099; available via B&H

One of the best tools I have ever purchased, the 2021 Apple iPad Pro powered with the incredible M1 chip is a must-have for creators everywhere. This tablet will allow you to edit images and video on the go effortlessly. Have a huge batch of photos to go through? No problem. 4K video? Piece of cake! The battery lasts all day, the screen screen is a thing of beauty, and of course, you can browse the web and watch YouTube, crush candy and use it as a productivity tool. Evbery creator needs one.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB or higher)

Recommended by Rich Harrington | Read review | $1099; available via Amazon

We’ve really fallen in love with this camera … we mean phone. With serious upgrades all around from lenses to sensor, this is the best iPhone yet. Plus special shooting modes like Cinematic video and Macro mode join the robust ability to capture raw photos and high-quality video. Apple has really stepped up with the Pro models.

BenQ SW271C 27″ 16:9 4K HDR IPA Monitor

Recommended by Brett Day | Read review | $1599; available via B&H

The BenQ 27-inch 4K SW271C is one of the best monitors creators can get their hands on. This screen has a 1000:1 contrast ration, it covers 99% of the RGB color space, 100% of the sRGB and Rec.709 color spaces, and 90% of of the DCI-P3 color space. It doesn’t matter what you’re editing, you can be guaranteed accurate colors, which is vital. This monitor is also HDR compatible. So, when you’re done editing, you can watch movies and play games with best visuals around.

Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Recommended by the Photofocus Team | Read review | $2499; available via B&H

The Canon EOS R6 is one of the best cameras on the market for those who are serious about their photography and for those who are starting out their professional careers. The camera boasts one of, it not the best autofocus system on the market, a great 20-megapixel sensor that produces detail filled images with tons of dynamic range, a fully articulating screen, class-leading IBIS and plenty of weather sealing. The camera also has some the easiest to use menus out there. Overall, the Canon EOS R6 is a stellar camera that desevres it’s place on our editors choice list.

Epson SureColor P900 Printer

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review | $1195; available via B&H

If you’re looking for a compact printer that can meet your needs with fast speeds and accurate colors, the Epson SureColor P900 can’t be beat. Epson has made a variety of upgrades with the P900, including no more switching between different black ink heads. The P900 has an updated touch screen to make printing easier and more informative.

Sony a1

Recommended by Bryan Esler | $6498; available via B&H

If you’re looking for a camera that does it all, look no further. The Sony a1 combines the best of stills and video to create a professional-grade package that you can rely on again and again! Offering a 50.1-megapixel stacked sensor, you’ll get superb clarity and dynamic range in your images. With Real-Time Eye AF, you can be sure that you’ll lock in on your subjects every time.

On the video front, the a1 is equally as impressive, with recording up to 8K at 30p and 4K at 120p. I picked up this camera shortly after it was released, and I have to say, it’s been an absolute joy to use.

Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/14 Probe Lens

Recommended by Lauri Novak | $1599; available via B&H

Described as “weird but genius,” the Laowa 24mm f/14 Probe from Venus Optics is a truly unique lens designed for close-up shooting. It is available for Sony, Canon, Nikon, Leica and Pentax cameras. Great gift for the photographer looking to change their close-up photography game with a compelling wide angle “Bug Eye” perspective.