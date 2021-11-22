As we gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year, we’re presenting our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Thanks to Manfrotto, Gitzo and Fine Art America, the sponsors of this year’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Below are a few of our favorites that are valued under $1000. These are great gifts for the photographer in your life!

Manfrotto MVG300XM Modular Gimbal

Recommended by the Photofocus Team | $669.99; available via B&H

If you’re in the market for a gimbal, it’s hard to beat the MVG300XM from Manfrotto. This gimbal is a professional 3-axis stabilized handheld modular gimbal, and has a handle that can be easily be detached to be used as a remote control. It’s capable of supporting up to 7.495 pounds, perfect for videographers looking for versatility and modularity.

Fujifilm X-S10

Recommended by Brett Day | Read review | $999; available via B&H

If you’re ready to buy that special someone in your life their first camera, or if you’re looking for yourself, you must look at the Fujifilm X-S10. This small camera packs all the bells and whistles of much more expensive cameras into a compact body that’s a delight to hold and use.

The 26.1-megapixel sensor is fantastic. The IBIS system is the best in it’s class and the fully articulating screen makes it easy to shoot selfies and vlogs. It’s the perfect camera to step up to from a smartphone. Pair it with some other small yet mighty Fujifilm f/2 primes and you’ll be in heaven.

Fully Jarvis Standing Desk 48″ x 30″ Bamboo Top

Recommended by Lauri Novak | $749; available via Amazon

Whitney Kaminsky / Fully

Does the photographer in your life spend hours upon hours sitting at their desk? Of course, they do. How about helping them relieve that aching back by getting them a stand-up desk. The Jarvis Standing Desks are known for their stable and solid bases and excellent tops and have Built-in wire management grommets to contain wire chaos.

Godox AD400 Pro

Recommended by Brett Day | $649; available via B&H

Quite possibility the best moonlight you can get for under $1000. This powerful 400ws strobe is more than powerful enough to overpower the sun on bright days. A full charge will give you close to 400 full power flashes, the menu system makes it easy to use, Bowens mount modifiers for it are plentiful and affordable, the quality of light is superb and it even has a built-in modeling light.

Pelican 1664 Waterproof 1660 Case with Dividers

Recommended by Lauri Novak | $564.95; available via B&H

Since we’re all itching to get back traveling again, a nice, heavy-duty case to protect our gear whether flying or driving would make a great gift. The Pelican 1664 is waterproof, unbreakable, water and airtight, dustproof and more. It comes with dividers to protect all of your cameras and accessories.

Ricoh GR III

Recommended by Brett Day | Read review | $896.95; available via B&H

The Ricoh GR III is hands down the best camera you can put your hands on if your’re a modern street photographer. This compact camera can easily slip inside your pocket so you can take it anywhere with minimal fuss. Incredibly, Ricoh managed to stuff a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and IBIS into this tiny camera.

The images you can produce with the 28mm equivalent lens will blow your mind and the JPEGS that the camera spits out will leave you speechless. Tack on the fact that this camera features snap-focus, which is one of my favorite features in any camera I’ve ever used and you have a pocket powerhousethat will let you be creative no matter where you want to go. At under $900, this camera is a serious bargain.

Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review | $639; available via B&H

When I first tried the Sigma 35mm Contemporary, I was simply blown away. Available for Sony E-mount or L-mount, the Sigma 35mm provides a gorgeous look at your scene that you won’t find from any other lens on the market. It’s great for portraits, still life or just as a walk-around lens. It’s fast, and produces beautiful bokeh.

Sound Devices MixPre-3 II 3-Channel / 5-Track Multitrack 32-Bit Field Recorder

Recommended by Rich Harrington | $752; available via B&H

Let’s face it … audio is the weakest link for most photographers and video people. This essential piece of gear triple-duty. It serves as a microphone mixer and amp to power your professional mics, it acts as an audio interface and works with USB-C and USB-3, and it also automatically mixes audio on its own to proper volumes. Plus, you can even use it as a field recorder for when on-the-go.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review: E mount or XF mount | $699; available via Tamron

Tamron has proven with the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 that it can produce high-quality optics, even for APS-C sensors. This lens provides a versatile look at the world, perfect for anything from travel to capturing kids’ sports. The autofocus is quick and accurate, and the picture quality exceeds expectations!

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens for Sony E

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review | $899; available via Tamron

This second generation 28-75mm f/2.8 lens has quickly become one of my favorite lenses this year. Small and compact, the 28-75mm G2 performs admirably. With fast autofocus and wonderful sharpness, this is a great all-purpose lens. If you’re in the market for a great event or documentary lens, definitely check this out.