After a tumultuous 2020, the holidays will be here before you know it! As we gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year, we’re presenting our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few of our favorites that are valued under $100.

Want more ideas? Check out our complete gift guide and start shopping!

Skylum LuminarAI

Recommended by the Photofocus team | Learn more | $79; available via Skylum

Are you ready to experience artificial intelligence like never before? With LuminarAI, you can edit your photos with ease. LuminarAI automatically scans your photos and then recommends templates for them. Or, you can edit them manually with a series of AI-centric tools like IrisAI, AtmosphereAI, BodyAI and more — all without having to mask.

Excire Bundle

Recommended by the Photofocus team | $89; available via Excire

Having trouble finding your favorite photos? What about all the photos of your friends before their big wedding day? With Excire, you can intelligently search your photos by things like keyword, color, faces and more. Available as a standalone app and Lightroom Classic plugin, you can easily find the photos you’re looking for!

Western Digital 2TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

Recommended by Lauri Novak | $59.99; available via B&H

It’s time to backup! I’m still amazed at how many of my photographer friends are not backing up their libraries. Help them make sure they don’t lose any memories.

Lume Cube 2.0 Daylight-Balanced Portable LED Light

Recommended by the Photofocus team | Read review | $67; available via Lume Cube

Perfect for stills and video, the Lume Cube 2.0 is a waterproof, self-contained light that can be remotely controlled from your smartphone. At the size of a golf ball, the Lume Cube 2.0 can reach close to the intensity of a car’s headlight! Precise controls make it easy to work with, no matter the situation.

Rode VideoMicro

Recommended by Vanelli | $59; available via B&H

Most digital cameras have a video record feature. Why not have fun capturing video of family and friends this holiday season? Have them tell family stories or talk about what a year 2020 has been. The Rode VideoMicro ultracompact camera-mount shotgun microphone will improve sound quality.

Vello EXT-SFED2 Auto Focus Extension Tubes for Sony E-Mount Lenses

Recommended by Julie Powell | $82.50; available via B&H

Need to get that little bit closer, or want to try your hand at macro without having to buy a macro lens? These extension tubes are fantastic and still work with the cameras electronics for focus, aperture and more.

Platypod Commercial Twin Kit

Recommended by the Photofocus team | Read review | $89; available via B&H

This pair of Platypod Ultra bases, silicon rubber non-slip bases and 3-inch spigot adapters with crosscuts are perfect for setting up a webcam or action cam to provide alternate views. These versatile bases can also support LED light sources. Their versatility belongs in every photographer’s gadget bag.

Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet

Recommended by Ken Lee | $79.95; available via B&H

I just got this Wacom tablet, so I am still trying to get the hang of it. But the small size works quite well even with a 27-inch screen, allowing me to have control while holding a pen and saving my wrist. I love the pressure sensitivity. This is great for detail work, but can be used for many functions in place of a mouse as well.

Midland GXT1000VP4 2-Way Compact Communication Radio (Pair)

Recommended by Sara Kempner | $69.99; available via B&H

Great for setting up shots in the outdoors such as action sports or environmental portraits, these walkie talkies allow both photographer and subject to easily communicate at long distances while outside. Also included is a weather channel scanner to keep you updated on weather alerts in your area, as well as an SOS siren for emergencies. Weatherproofed and durable, these are a great gift for the adventure, sport or landscape photographer on your list.

Hoodman Loupe

Recommended by Rick Friedman | $89.95; available via B&H

Can’t see your screen when shooting outside in bright light? This is the simple solution. Place it over the screen and blocks all ambient light. I always have one around my neck when working.

Think Tank Mirrorless Mover 20 Camera Bag

Recommended by Bob Coates | $54.50; available via B&H

I bought this bag when I got my first micro four-thirds camera system about six years ago. I use this ALL the time. As they used to say about the Timex watches, “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking!”

It looks almost as good today as it did when I first bought it. Awesome construction and durability. They also have slightly bigger bags of the same design for larger format cameras and lenses.

Impact Heavy-Duty Air-Cushioned Light Stand (Black, 9.5′)

Recommended by Bryan Esler | $54.95; available via B&H

With COVID-19, I’ve been photographing a lot of outdoor headshots. Because of this, I needed a good light stand. Perfect to hold my MagMod MagBox or an umbrella, the Impact Heavy-Duty Air-Cushioned Light Stand holds a good weight and can withstand average winds. It’s lightweight — making it portable — but also heavy duty to not be easily knocked over.

Tilta Mini Matte Box / NiSi Pure Clear / Schneider ND.9 Filter Package

Recommended by Mark Morrow | $99; available via B&H

An excellent gift package for any photographer making the jump into cinematic filmmaking. The Tilta Mini Matte Box ($99) is a solid, lightweight aluminum build with a single 4″x6.5″ filter tray and carbon fiber barn-door top flag. The unit ships with 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm lens adapter rings, 15mm rail mount adapter and a follow focus clamp — though it’s not needed for most applications. Simply clamp the box on the lens, slide in a filter and roll. Throw in a NiSi Pure Clear ($28) and a Schneider ND.9 ($238) filter and you’re looking at one of the most powerful, cost-effective lens filtering solutions on the market.

Peak Design SL-BK-3 Slide Camera Strap

Recommended by Jemma Pollari | $58.45; available via B&H

I recently started using Peak Design’s system of anchors and straps for my cameras, and I love them. This Slide strap is perfectly designed for use on the go: Use it as a sling, shoulder or neck strap, and change between configurations in an instant with the locking slider system. The anchors mean you can quickly switch it between cameras too. It comes in ash or black, and in a lite version for mirrorless cameras.

Angler Quick-Open Deep Parabolic Softbox (26″)

Recommended by Vanelli | Read review | $99.99; available via B&H

Add a specialty softbox to your lighting kit. A deep parabolic softbox is best used on individual portraits for a dramatic look or when you need to throw light a long distance.

Twelve South StayGo USB Type-C Hub

Recommended by Bryan Esler | $99.99; available via B&H

Perfect for when you’re on-the-go, this compact USB-C hub by Twelve South works wonderfully for connecting USB-A and USB-C peripherals, a monitor, Ethernet, SD cards and more.

Bolt VM-160 LED Macro Ring Light

Recommended by Julie Powell | $59.95; available via B&H

This macro ring light is the perfect accessories for someone who loves taking macro photographs. Available quite affordably, it allows you to shoot in low light situations without blowing out your image with a flash.

Peak Design Capture Camera Clip V3

Recommended by Sara Kempner | $62.96; available via B&H

Lightweight, weatherproof and able to hold up to 200 pounds, this Peak Design harness system makes carrying your camera hands-free easy and safe. I like to use this system while out hiking or while I’m shooting events. The clip fits on most straps of any backpack or belt and has a quick release button that gives you instant access to your camera.