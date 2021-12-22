Santa photos, Christmas outfits, family portraits: There are so many photos we traditionally take at the holiday season. This year, focus on the little moments.

If you’re the type who gets a little frazzled by all the holiday cheer, one way you can take the pressure off is to let your Christmas photos get a little “messy.”

A few decorations here and there is enough to set off the magic of Christmas.

Whatever decorations you managed: It’s enough. Capture your kids having fun setting up the tree decorations, and don’t worry about a perfect tree.

Even a really messy playroom (and trust me, it is) looks fine when you crop tight enough.

We all love photos of a cute kid dressed in his holiday best, but do we love the stress we inadvertently put on our little people (and ourselves) to capture a perfect photo? Ease it up by letting the formal portrait slide this year.

Messy madness and wrapping paper everywhere: isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

There’s so much to enjoy in the messiness of Christmas morning: Kids playing with their new toys, cousins hanging out, Santa hats and superhero pajamas.

Happy parents makes for happy kids!

No matter how decorated your house is, no matter how much you ran out of time to make everything look perfect, the most important thing is to be together and enjoy the day. Reflect that in your photography!

Sharing food and sharing memories: take it easy and make it a day to enjoy each other’s company.

Make celebrating your family’s everyday beauty your mantra this year. Let your (responsible) kid take some photos of what they want to photograph. Enjoy seeing through their eyes what’s most important to them about Christmas Day.

Your kids will remember the fun and the magic even without perfect festive pictures.

Don’t worry about staging the scene, and just be there for the moments. I give you full permission for your Christmas photos to not be Instagram-worthy, and to just be great memories of a relaxed, fun day!

For more ideas on how to capture relaxed family event photos, check out this prompt on my blog.