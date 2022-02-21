Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Rafael Pons

Surprisingly enough, PhotoPills co-founder Rafael Pons claims not to be a photographer. However, he travels the world teaching how to use PhotoPills to help photographers imagine, plan and shoot legendary photos.

With more than 600,000 downloads worldwide, the PhotoPills app has become the Swiss Army Knife for photographers. It includes everything you need: from sources of inspiration (PhotoPills Awards) and learning (photo guides and videos) to multiple tools to help you plan your photo ideas (planner, augmented reality, exposure, depth of field …). To start planning your photos with PhotoPills visit the web: photopills.com.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“You’ll discover how to plan your photos ahead of time. So you’re always at the right place, at the right time to capture the photo you want.

“You’ll learn how to use the PhotoPills app to plan your Sun, Golden Hour, Blue Hour, Moon and Milky Way shots step by step. This means that, by the end of the class, you’ll have gained the skill to find the right shooting spot and right shooting date and time to capture that photo you have in mind.

“Ah! And I’ll answer all your questions too.”

What should attendees expect?

“Expect a total immersion in the PhotoPills world. You’ll see me use the app to plan a few photos, with the Sun, the Moon and the Milky Way.

“My goal is to give you a little push so you can get started in the amazing world of photography planning.

How did you get started in photography and videography?

“Actually I’m not a photographer or videographer. But I help people get better photos through planning.

“For me, it all began in 2009 when Germán Marquès, the developer of PhotoPills, came to me and said that photography was pretty difficult. That there were so many questions that he needed to answer in order to get the photos he had in mind.

“So we started collecting all these questions and problems photographers need to answer and solve in order to get the photos they’re dreaming of.

“It took us four years to launch the first iOS version. And four more years to launch the Android version.

“And now we’re a team of eight people. We’re trying to create our next big thing. :) “

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Creativity is something you can train. You can train your brain to think in a creative way. In order to do so, I try to think outside the box. When I have a goal in mind, a problem to solve, I do my research first on the solutions that exist. And then I try to come up with a completely new approach that is aligned with my style, aligned with the PhotoPills style of doing things.

“There are no rules, just the will to try new things till you find your own style. And allowing you to fail several times before you get what you want is key too.

“The more you try, the better.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“If you’re attending the course, and you have PhotoPills, don’t try to follow what I’m doing with your app. Just relax and listen to what I’m saying. My goal is to help you understand how to use PhotoPills to plan your photos. To give you an overview on how to use the app. Then, you can always go to our YouTube channel and watch the videos you need.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Everything changes so fast. It’s a real challenge to also evolve fast. You need to be open minded and embrace the new times. Incorporate what’s coming in your art.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“PhotoPills, your camera, your lens… are not the important thing. Forget about them and focus on the photo you want to create. Set a goal first, decide what you want to photograph. And then use the tools you have at hand to go and capture it.

“When you have a goal, then it’s easier to learn how to use your gear, how to use PhotoPills. Because you’ve motivated, you just want to get that shot.

“So, set a goal first! And go for it!”

Photos by Antoni Cladera, PhotoPills