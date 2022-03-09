Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Nick Harauz

Nick Harauz is the Director of Product Marketing, Continuum at Boris FX. He has over fifteen years of experience as an Adobe, Avid and FCP certified trainer.

Harauz is regarded within the post-production community for his deep knowledge of host applications mixed with a relatability that keeps students engaged. He is a regular guest speaker at Adobe MAX, has written a book on Apple Motion 5, and is currently writing his second book entitled “Finding Creativity in Uncertain Times,” which will feature a corresponding LinkedIn Learning course.

In addition to his training expertise, Harauz has worked as an editor and motion graphics artist for domestic and international clients, including Proctor and Gamble, Virgin Mobile, and BlackBerry. He has also directed and filmed noted celebrities including Lady Gaga and Richard Branson and co-edited the feature documentary “My Father and The Man in Black: The Untold Story of Johnny Cash.”

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

Nick was the film editor for “My Father and The Man in Black”

“I’m teaching three sessions. Finding Creativity in Uncertain Times is a session dedicated to exploring how you view creativity, checking in on your own motivations as well as tricks and techniques to make your projects become actionable.

“Video editing for social media is a session that looks at what you should consider before creating content for social and how you can use tools in Premiere as well as Final Cut to help you with that process.

“My session on Boris FX suite for video editing and motion graphics looks at the vast collection of effects the suite has to offer and some notable features in the thousands and thousands of presets available for your work.”

How did you get started in photography and videography?

“During university, I bought a Canon XL1 and started documenting school events as well as film hockey league tournaments. This eventually led to my first really well paying job where I got to film a branding activation for the launch of the Motorola Rzr in Toronto which was such a revolutionary phone at the time :-) That one gig led to several more and by the end of the year I had over 30 events that I captured.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Focusing on the things people like about my content is a wonderful anchor to help me get better at the things not as well received. It’s an amazing feeling when you see people relating to the content you share and that it feels aligned with your bigger goals.

“I also believe that my collective life experiences have value, especially the failures and lessons learned. I have a willingness to express that to others as well as take part in conversations with friends, colleagues and students surrounding creativity in order to help shape the future for emerging as well as seasoned professionals.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“It’s not just about the destination; don’t forget the journey!”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“One challenge I still see is anxiety. This comes up before presentations and It’s stronger when it’s a topic I haven’t presented before. It stems from feeling like a fraud/impostor and a strong belief I’ve held that in order to be an expert, you need to constantly learn which you do but to a fault, meaning I would read on a topic for two to three weeks even after having committed thousands of hours and years of experience on the subject beforehand.

“One thing that’s helped me is a natural acceptance that it’s OK to feel anxious. Another is focusing on my breath at that moment where anxiety pops up. Taking a minute to breathe consciously through your nose at a computer has done wonders for me.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“I’m excited for the conference and joining in the conversation with other creatives!”