Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Michèle Grenier

Michèle Grenier is a sports photographer who specializes in BADASS action portraiture. She’s also a Photofocus author, a Skylum Software ambassador and a photography coach.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be teaching two different classes. The first one, ‘From Hobby to Full-time — How to Make a Living from Your Photography,’ is about my personal experience. I’ll be sharing useful things that I’ve learned through the years, which might surprise a few people because most of them are not necessarily related with the act of photographing itself. The second one, ‘How to capture BADASS Action Shots,’ is filled with tips on how to successfully photograph action portraiture. It’s designed especially for sports and event photographers.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I made a career change at 31 years old and went back to school full time to get my photography degree. I’ve always been involved in sports and it’s been natural to me to specialize in this field.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Great question. I guess I’d say … boredom! Once I get tired from seeing/doing the same kind of pictures … I have to try something new, otherwise I lose interest!”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“To successfully make a living as a photographer, we have to consider the business part and not just the art one. You could be the greatest photographer out there, but how will you create an income if you can’t sell your services?”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“I had no budget when I first started. It made me work very hard to earn an income and be able to buy the gear that I really wanted a few years later.”