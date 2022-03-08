Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Nicki Sun

Nicki Sun is an on-camera personality and freelance producer, director, cinematographer, content strategist, and editor passionate about people, filmmaking and technology.

As the creator and host of her own talk show, “Now You Know,” Nicki has pioneered a path for independent hosts while creating a platform that spotlights Asian American and multi-ethnic communities. She has been privileged to interview and work with this generation’s top talent, from digital influencers and athletes to Grammy Award-winning artists and entrepreneurs, while also emceeing and moderating panels for some of the largest entertainment companies and conventions.

Equally tech-savvy and equipped behind the camera, Nicki has produced and shot over 500 videos for Myx TV, Verizon, The Soraya, Chef Martin Yan and Google — just to name a few. She recently launched TechNicki Speaking (a play off of ‘technically speaking’), a tech and filmmaking channel, resource and website catered to beginning content creators, while also spotlighting filmmakers of color. She was also selected and featured by Samsung and Popsugar to shoot a mini documentary about #LoveintheTimeofCOVID entirely on the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G phone. This marked her directorial debut during the Samsung Virtual Film Festival.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“Since the pandemic, so many more individuals have been exploring (and finding lucrative ways) to generate and monetize while livestreaming. In addition, the content creation market and influencer marketing opportunities have exponentially grown. But how does one get started or even begin connecting with brands? Having created content in a variety of ways as a freelance Host, Producer, Director, Cinematographer, Editor and Content strategist for over a decade, and now just adding the Influencer role to my multi-hyphenate title, my passion is to truly equip the next generation with the tools and introduction they need to feel empowered to do this too!”

How did you get started in videography?

“I’ve always had a passion for telling stories, especially ones that weren’t getting told in the mainstream. I think growing up as a double minority, I was actually already used to how things would be perceived from different lens. I wanted to change that, or rather add to the narrative. It didn’t matter in which medium I did it in.

But when my father was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in 2005, it sparked in me a desperation to create content raising awareness within multi-ethnic communities on how easy it was to actually save a life by registering as a stem cell/bone marrow donor. While volunteering for the Asian American Donor Program, I developed my own genre of “infotainment” where I could create videos that would not only inform, but also entertain. This led me to recruiting specifically Asian American celebrities into these missions.

“When I joined the student television station at UC Davis (AggieTV) and became a student reporter, my love for telling stories only ignited. I started my own interview talk show ‘Now You Know‘ on YouTube, in which I highlighted incredible artists I felt deserved recognition. Many have gone on to have incredible careers such as Miguel, Tori Kelly, Jeremy Lin, RossDraws, Ruby Ibarra and Katherine Ho. Some of my more recent and favorite interviews have included Shannon Lee (Bruce Lee’s daughter) and iJustine.

“Through learning to apply my skills and talent to the social media world, I was selected as one of four filmmakers during 2020 to tell a love story in the time of COVID using the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G FE as my main camera. It was my directorial debut and a great opportunity to dive deeper into the world of filmmaking.

“Now, I also run a tech channel, TechNicki Speaking (play off of ‘technically speaking,’ get it?) that helps other content creators elevate their game. I was the official host of NAB Show LIVE with Nicki Sun, bringing on many of the top tech influencers and speakers you’ll see at VSC, and have partnered with Amazon to bring you a live show on tech & lifestyle every Tuesday at 7 p.m. PST! Come join & hit that Follow button to be notified!”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Truthfully, my identity (and just being me) has allowed me to create platforms or create in spaces that I haven’t been welcomed in before. There is nothing more motivating than someone telling me ‘it hasn’t been done before’ or ‘we just don’t see someone like you in this position.’ You simply start creating your own path at that point, and that is literally what I’ve done and have been doing my entire life.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Progress over perfection. Consistency. When you’re trying new and different mediums, don’t get caught up in being ‘perfect.’ If that were the case, no one would put out any content that could’ve led to your next project, and your next project. Give yourself grace and the ability to learn and grow through the most challenging of times. Nothing is impossible. If others cannot see it, perhaps it hasn’t been invented yet and you’re the one to do it!”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Being doubted and not getting certain opportunities for lack of a ‘social media following.’ But I would rather be underestimated than overrated. And I do quite nicely being able to work with partners who actually understand the value and quality of content I bring to any project I’m a part of. Trust, you do not want to partner with brands who are only looking at your following anyway. And now I’m getting paid to teach classes on how to work with brands and get paid! So meta!”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“I genuinely love connecting with YOU! I hope to see you in my classes and online! You can find me anywhere and everywhere on www.nickisun.com.”