This morning, Sony announced the highly-anticipated FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, the world’s lightest f/2.8 standard autofocus zoom lens for Sony cameras.

“Six years have passed since Sony released the first 24-70 mm f/2.8 G Master and in that time, our customers’ needs have changed,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “We are always listening to our community and have designed the new FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II around feedback from creators. Knowing the 24-70 mm focal length is extremely popular, it was imperative that we continue improving to bring our most advanced technology to such a critical lens in our customers’ kit. Today, we are thrilled to introduce the world’s smallest and lightest f/2.8 standard zoom lens.”

Evolved image quality in a zoom lens that rivals prime lenses

The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is great for a compact yet versatile set up and allows users to capture extremely sharp, detailed imagery for both stills and video. The new lens features high resolution across the frame — even with the aperture wide open.

A completely redesigned optical path features five aspherical elements, including two high-precision XA (extreme aspherical) elements. The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II also includes two ED (extra-low dispersion) plus two Super ED glass elements.

Combined with a new floating focus mechanism, the lens effectively controls chromatic aberration, astigmatism, distortion and coma so that outstanding resolution is achieved throughout the image area at all zoom and aperture settings.

Even when shooting in challenging lighting conditions, the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II achieves excellent clarity by effectively subduing flare and ghosting. This is thanks to Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II, which produces a uniform anti-reflecting coating on the lens surface. The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II produces stunning bokeh throughout the zoom range with beautiful and almost perfectly circular bokeh with its advanced optical design and a newly developed 11-blade aperture unit.

In this new 24-70mm design, this lens delivers outstanding close-up performance with a minimum focusing distance of 8.25 inches (0.21 meters) at 24 mm and 12 inches (0.30 meters) at 70mm, and with a maximum magnification of 0.32x.

Fast and precise autofocus

The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II achieves reliable focus by using four of Sony’s original XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, a floating focus mechanism and advanced lens control – even when shooting a fast-moving subject. In addition, the lens supports up to 30 fps continuous shooting for stills and 4K 120p video recording with autofocus.

The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II enables full AF tracking performance even when shooting stills with the aperture stopped down, making it possible to use deeper depth of field to ensure that moving subjects remain in sharp focus when shooting continuously. The lens’ AF tracking performance while zooming is approximately two times better than the previous model.

Refined capabilities for creative filmmaking

With its constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, astounding AF performance, versatile control, and solid reliability, the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is designed for all types of video applications. The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II offers extremely quiet AF operation, thanks to the XD Linear Motors and a newly developed aperture unit. Using the latest lens technology, the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II reduces focus breathing, focus shift and axial shift when zooming for smooth video footage. This lens also supports the breathing compensation function provided in compatible Alpha series cameras.

As an added benefit for advanced video creation, the newest lens includes Linear Response MF (manual focus) that ensures high repeatability when focusing manually as the focus ring responds directly and repeatedly to subtle control. It also includes an aperture ring making manual aperture/iris control fast, direct, and easy. The dedicated iris ring enables click-less control to achieve smooth depth of field transitions.

Unrivaled mobility

Designed to perfectly pair with Sony’s compact Alpha system E-mount cameras, the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is the world’s smallest and lightest 24-70 mm f/2.8 zoom in its class and offers unprecedented shooting flexibility and freedom in a wide range of situations. The FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II weighs just 24.6 ounces (695 grams), approximately 20% less (7 ounces) than the original 24-70 mm f/2.8 G Master. The lens’ length has been reduced by 16 mm, and overall volume has been reduced by approximately 18%.

Reliability and improved control

The new FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II was developed based on feedback from professionals to offer even better control and usability than preceding models. This model includes:

Zoom smoothness switch to adjust zoom ring torque either Tight or Smooth

A newly added aperture ring with click ON/OFF switch and iris lock switch

Two customizable focus hold buttons

The focus ring that responds directly and linearly to subtle control when focusing manually

New lens hood design with opening to control circular polarizing filters (dia. 82mm)

The center of gravity back toward the mount for improved handling and operation

An updated dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions. The buttons and switches are fitted with rubber gaskets, and a rubber ring seals the lens mount. The front lens element also features a fluorine coating that repels water, oil, and other contaminants, while making it easier to wipe off any contaminants or fingerprints that become attached to the lens surface.

Pricing and availability

The new FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II will be available in June for approximately $2,300. Preorders are now available through B&H Photo.