With the Canon EOS R5 released this year, there’s been a lot of comparisons made between Canon and Sony, in terms of the future of mirrorless. In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan and Kenneth Merrill work with Bonnie Genevieve to answer the question, which is the best full-frame stills camera?

The duo compares the R5 to Sony’s whopping 61-megapixel a7R IV camera, testing sharpness, autofocus, dynamic range and more, to help answer the question.